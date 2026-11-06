From sandbar to cultural star: Seoul is turning Nodeul Island into the next big landmark

A render of Nodeul Island at night once Heatherwick Studio's ″Soundscape″ plan has been realized SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT

Under Mayor Oh Se-hoon's vision, the once-afterthought in the middle of the Han River is set to serve as an art hub with Heatherwick Studio's ″Soundscape.″

Long a modest cultural outpost in the Han River, Nodeul Island could become a centerpiece of Seoul's arts scene under a redevelopment plan that Mayor Oh Se-hoon pitched Friday.

“By 2030, the city will have another landmark where visitors can take leisurely walks against a backdrop of spectacular scenery,” Oh said in a 10-minute video that chronicled the island’s evolution and explained the planned transformation.

Nodeul Island lies midway along the Hangang Bridge, which connects the southern bank of the Han River near Nodeul Station to the northern bank near Ichon Station.

Nodeul Island was once little more than a sandy stretch in the Han River, according to the mayor. The island took its present shape over the decades following the construction of the Hangang Bridge in 1917 and land reclamation work in the 1970s.

Over the decades, various proposals to develop the island into a hotel, performance venue and other facilities failed to materialize.

The first serious push to redevelop Nodeul Island came during the tenure of conservative former Seoul Mayor Lee Myung-bak. The city purchased the land for approximately 25 billion won ($18.4 million) and pursued plans to build an opera house. However, the project faced opposition from the Seoul Metropolitan Council over concerns about its feasibility and cost.

The opera house project was effectively shelved after former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon of the Democratic Party took office in 2011. The island was later repurposed as an urban farm before its transformation into a cultural complex in 2019, while Park was still in office.

A laser art installation is demonstrated during a culture festival on Nodeul Island in Seoul on Oct. 1. YONHAP

“The buildings were criticized for looking like a prison, with their boxy concrete design,” Oh said of the structures the city built in 2019.

In 2023, Oh — who returned to the mayoral post — revived plans to reinvent Nodeul Island as a global hub for arts and culture as the first public-sector project under the city's architectural and urban design innovation initiative. British architect Thomas Heatherwick’s “Soundscape” won the international architectural competition.

A floating garden on the Han River and a rooftop art garden will anchor the island's transformation. The existing buildings will be preserved, while new connections across the island and between its ground-level, waterfront and elevated spaces will expand the areas devoted to arts and culture.

A render of Nodeul Island's western end after Heatherwick Studio's ″Soundscape″ plan has been realized SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT

As part of the redevelopment, the city opened a new waterfront cultural space on Sept. 18, which transformed former waste disposal and parking areas into recreational gardens and walking paths. The site attracted 104,000 visitors within its first 10 days and had welcomed approximately 450,000 visitors as of the end of October.

The city plans to open a floating garden on the Han River in 2027, where visitors can enjoy performances and unwind by the water. An elevated art garden will follow in 2030, with walkways above the existing buildings that offer sweeping views of the river.





BY MOON HEE-CHUL [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]