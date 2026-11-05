From martial law to Vogue poses: Elite military unit's catwalk training program faces backlash

Photos of the catwalk training program shared via People Power Party Rep. Park Choong-kwon;s Facebook on Nov. 5. SCREEN CAPTURE

Elite special forces soldiers trained to carry out high-risk military operations recently found themselves practicing runway walks and fashion poses, seemingly under the instruction of professional models.

People Power Party Rep. Park Choong-kwon shared a report on Facebook on Wednesday about soldiers from the Army Special Warfare Command's 1st Special Forces Brigade learning to walk like fashion models.

"North Korea is carrying out land mine provocations and firing combinations of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and multiple rocket launchers, yet the Ministry of National Defense under the Lee Jae Myung administration is bringing in fashion models to teach special forces soldiers how to walk," Park said in the post. "With the president himself lacking a clear sense of national security, the minister [talks vaguely as if he] is performing musicals, a corps commander is ordering troops to stand guard with unloaded rifles and front line commanders are arranging special lectures on catwalk techniques."

The event reportedly took place when the Special Warfare Command held a K-Walking Performance Military Festival (translated) at a gymnasium within the brigade's base on Oct. 29.

Footage from the event obtained by local broadcaster TV Chosun showed tall women, believed to be models, wearing camouflage-patterned outfits and high heels teaching soldiers how to walk, turn and pose. Special forces soldiers standing in rows followed their movements.

The soldiers then took turns stepping forward to demonstrate their newly learned walking skills. The models who taught the walk watched from their chairs as soldiers walked forward and struck poses.

The 1st Special Forces Brigade was among the military units mobilized during former President Yoon Suk Yeol's Dec. 3, 2024, martial law declaration. Lee Sang-hyun, who commanded the brigade at the time, is currently standing trial on charges related to the martial law declaration.

The brigade said the unit planned the program and organized it as part of personal development training aimed at helping soldiers develop proper posture and walking techniques and establish basic military bearing, in a statement to TV Chosun.

"We will continue to improve our personal development training programs by gathering feedback from soldiers to ensure they are appropriate for the unit and meet the needs and expectations of its personnel," the brigade said.

Army Special Warfare Command soldiers conduct sea infiltration training in Boryeong, South Chungcheong, in this photo unrelated to the article. The training ran between July 27 and 31. REPUBLIC OF KOREA ARMY

Park strongly criticized the unit's explanation of the purpose of the training.

"The rank-and-file soldiers are not to blame," Park said. "The military must take responsibility for the humiliation these elite troops must have felt. Yet the unit made excuses, saying the training was intended to help soldiers develop proper posture and walking techniques to establish basic military bearing."

He also extended the criticism to the land mine explosion in the demilitarized zone that happened on Sept. 21, injuring three South Korean soldiers. The South Korean military later announced the mines were North Korean.

"A government that cannot even respond properly when a soldier loses an ankle in a land mine explosion has no right to lecture anyone about basic military bearing," Park added.

People Power Party Rep. Park Choong-kwon, right, speaks during a parliamentary audit of government bodies at the Office of the Inter-Korean Dialogue in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Oct. 7. YONHAP

The footage also drew criticism online.

"North Korea is launching missiles with cluster warheads capable of devastating an area equivalent to 18 football fields, yet the Air Force is busy drinking and partying while special forces units are bringing in female models," one commenter wrote. "Every effort is being made to undermine military discipline."

Other comments said the incident "could make international headlines" and that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "would collapse laughing if he saw this."

Amid criticism, an Army official acknowledged the training was inappropriate.

"The training was a hands-on program led by outside instructors as part of personal development training held once every six months," the official said. "However, the program content was inappropriate because it did not suit the characteristics of the unit or the needs and expectations of its soldiers, and it had not been properly reviewed beforehand."

"We will gather soldiers' opinions from the planning stage of future personal development training programs and carefully review the appropriateness of the training content," the official added.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



