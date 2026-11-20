Christmas decorations are set up at COEX Mall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. SHINSEGAE PROPERTY

Libraries, department stores and outdoor plazas are transformed with Christmas trees, seasonal decorations and holiday attractions ahead of the festive season

Autumn foliage still is lingering in parts of Korea, but Christmas decorations are already beginning to pop up across the nation, offering an early taste of the holiday season.

Social media is filling up with posts featuring viral Christmas-themed attractions across the country, from a library decorated with ornaments inspired by Korean folklore to department stores recreating the streets of New York.

With Christmas just about a month away, the Korea JoongAng Daily has selected some of the most festively decorated spots in Korea where visitors can get into the holiday spirit.

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Christmas decorations are set up at Starfield Suwon in Gyeonggi . SHINSEGAE GROUP





Starfield Libraries in COEX and Suwon

Starfield has decorated its libraries at COEX Mall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, and Starfield Suwon in Gyeonggi with different Christmas displays.

The scene at Starfield Library inside COEX Mall draws on Korean folklore and traditional art. The Christmas tree at the center of the library is inspired by Irworobongdo, a Joseon-era painting depicting five mountain peaks against the backdrop of the sun and the moon.

Nearby, visitors can see a gift palanquin pulled by a white tiger, along with other decorations featuring characters inspired by dokkaebi, goblins from Korean folklore, dressed as Santa Claus.

An e-book titled "Five More Minutes of Christmas," created for the display, is also available in four languages: Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese. Visitors can read it by scanning a QR code provided on-site.

The display is scheduled to run through Jan. 31 next year.

At Starfield Suwon in Gyeonggi, the Christmas decorations take a different approach. Under the theme of "Golden Christmas," the Starfield Library is decorated with gold lighting, Christmas trees and gift boxes. Mistletoe is also wrapped around the railings throughout the multi-level space.

The library also has more than 100 pop-up books available for visitors to browse as part of a seasonal reading experience.

The library decorations and pop-up book experience run through Jan. 31 next year, while the Christmas display on the first floor is on view through Dec. 31.

Attendees gather in front of Seoul Plaza’s illuminated Christmas tree during the city’s annual lighting ceremony in central Seoul on Nov. 16. SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT





Korea Christmas Festival

The Korea Christmas Festival, running through Dec. 31, brings Christmas lights and seasonal events to Seoul Plaza in front of Seoul City Hall in central Seoul, as well as the surrounding areas of Deoksu Palace and Jeong-dong.

A large Christmas tree decorated with ornaments and lights stands at Seoul Plaza, providing a starting point for visitors exploring the festival. From there, visitors can walk along the stonewall path near Deoksu Palace toward Jeong-dong, where historic buildings, cultural attractions and cafes line streets decorated with Christmas lights.

The festival will also feature outdoor performances around Deoksu Palace and Jeong-dong, including Christmas carols and choir performances.

Along the way, visitors can stop by Shina Memorial Hall, a former annex of the newspaper company Shina Ilbo that now houses a cafe, shops and a memorial space. Nearby, Jeong-dong Theater stages traditional Korean music and theatrical performances.

The outdoor festival displays are free to visit, and no tickets or reservations are required.

Those who want to extend their walk can continue toward Gyeonghui Palace, one of Seoul's five royal palaces, and the adjacent Seoul Museum of History.

Christmas decorations are set up at Hyundai Department Store in Apgujeong, southern Seoul. THE HYUNDAI DEPARTMENT STORE

Hyundai Department Store & The Hyundai Seoul

Hyundai Department Store has turned several of its major Seoul branches into streetscapes inspired by Manhattan in the 1980s and 1990s, under the theme of "Christmas in New York City."

At its Apgujeong branch in southern Seoul, the theme comes to life in the plaza outside the store, where vintage-style yellow taxis topped with Christmas trees are arranged alongside red-brick facades, neon signs and other props reminiscent of old New York. The decorations extend to the store's exterior and a nearby alleyway, creating a larger street scene that can be best viewed from across the road near Exit 5 of Apgujeong Station on Subway Line 3.

The outdoor installations are on display through Dec. 31, with the exterior lights switched on daily until 10 p.m.

For an indoor experience, visitors can head to the Sounds Forest atrium on the fifth floor of The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District. The space features a Christmas village of red-brick buildings, with paths lined with retro billboards, signs and Christmas ornaments. Animated displays featuring Harry and the Cats, characters created for this year's Christmas theme, add to the New York-inspired setting.

The Hyundai Seoul display runs through Dec. 31, from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily, except on Thursday and Dec. 18. International visitors can make advance reservations through the travel platform Klook free of charge. The department store will also run a dedicated waiting area for foreign visitors on-site.

Christmas decorations are set up at the outdoor lawn plaza of Lotte World Tower in Jamsil, southern Seoul. LOTTE DEPARTMENT STORE

Lotte Town Christmas Market

Lotte Department Store recreated a 19th-century British Christmas market at the outdoor lawn plaza of Lotte World Tower in Jamsil, southern Seoul, through Jan. 3 next year.

The market will feature a clock tower inspired by Victorian-era architecture, a Christmas tree and a two-story carousel. Red-brick facades and arched windows will line the market, while stalls will serve British dishes such as fish and chips and rotisserie chicken.

The mall's exterior will also feature an hourly light and video show accompanied by music from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Live performances featuring Christmas carols and musical numbers will take place on weekends.

The market is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free, but visitors must reserve tickets in advance and wait on-site for entry.