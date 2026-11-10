From fangirl to insider: Belgian strategist builds K-pop girl group's online presence long before debut

Once a K-pop fangirl, Liesbeth De Kesel now leads the digital content strategy for the girl group Movea, drawing on her fan experience and international perspective to connect trainees with global audiences.

Liesbeth De Kesel, a 22-year-old Belgian K-pop digital content strategist, was once known as an NCT fangirl on social media, creating content of herself attending the band's concerts and dancing to their songs.

Now, De Kesel is in charge of building the online presence of Movea, a K-pop trainee group under PIX Entertainment that has yet to officially debut.

“Some people still know me as an NCT fan content creator, and they've told me they're impressed to see how I've grown from that into a K-pop professional,” De Kesel told the Korea JoongAng Daily. “I'm also glad I found a role that's a perfect fit for me. I’m so happy that I'm helping them build their online presence and connect with their fans, as well as getting to see them grow firsthand.”

The Korea JoongAng Daily sat down with De Kesel on Nov. 4 to learn more about her journey, the challenges of building a career in Korea as a foreign professional and her advice for others hoping to do the same.

Liesbeth De Kesel films the members of the K-pop girl group Movea for social media content. LIESBETH DE KESEL

Q. What is your role at the company?

A. I’m in charge of pre-debut K-pop trainee group Movea's online presence and their branding.

Our main project is to showcase their entire training process leading up to their debut. We follow their evaluations and document their progress, allowing potential fans to get to know the members and build a connection with the group even before their official debut.

At first, I was actually hired as a foreign talent coordinator for foreign models.

But then I had the opportunity to sit down with the CEO and he talked to me about the training project and I gave some of my ideas, and very quickly I shifted into being a digital content and creative strategist for the project.

How is this project doing?

It has been going relatively well. We surpassed 100,000 followers on TikTok within just three months.

Social media allows us not only to connect with fans but also to gather real-time data on what consumers want. Rather than simply pushing content out and seeing what works, we can use audience feedback to better understand their interests and preferences.

We also believe that the process of creating videos for the group's TikTok and YouTube channels serves as training for the members themselves. They're learning how to present themselves on camera and interact with potential fans.

What makes your job special?

Liesbeth De Kesel, left, on a camera with her co-worker during a shoot LIESBETH DE KESEL

The days are so different now that I never really get bored. There's always something new happening, and it's always fun. When I worked at a cosmetics company, that was the hard part: I always had to do the same routine work.

It's also really rewarding to see the trainees grow. It’s insane to see how much they've grown, both as people and as performers.

I'm also invited to their monthly evaluations to create content. That's really cool, too, because it's almost like going to a small concert. I get to watch them perform, and it's really exciting.

Sometimes, it honestly doesn't even feel like work. It’s something I'm genuinely passionate about and have fun doing.

How did you find this position? What was the process like?

To be honest, I don’t really have much to say when it comes to standard job applications because I was lucky with how I found my current job.

I had to leave my previous company because of some health issues, so I decided to move back to Belgium to recover. I posted on my Instagram that I was leaving the company and that I would miss everyone there.

Then someone from PIX Entertainment reached out to me. They said, ‘Hey, we’re looking for someone to help us with talent. Would you be interested in coming in for an interview?’

Yeah, so I was really surprised to receive an offer like that. So, I reapplied for the E-7 skilled worker visa, while in Belgium and came back to Korea to work with the company.

One thing I can say is that finding ways to promote and present yourself through different channels and building your own personal brand are so important in today's world.

Also, whenever you can, try to build connections with people because those connections can open doors to opportunities.

How many international employees are there at PIX Entertainment? What do they bring to the company?

There are several different divisions and projects under PIX Entertainment, so I'm not sure how many international employees there are across the company. But I can say that half of the employees involved in the project I'm working on are international. Since we are a pretty international group, we all communicate in English, and to be honest, I don’t speak Korean that well.

Some work as content strategists like me, while others are involved in talent recruitment and training.

I think we tend to be more open-minded. Rather than simply doing what we're told, we're more likely to question things and offer different perspectives instead of just agreeing. I think this can bring more creativity and fresh ideas to a company.

One of our biggest strengths is the diversity of cultures and perspectives we bring to the table. I think this can make a big difference, especially in creative fields where fresh ideas matter so much.

What's one thing about preparing a K-pop group to debut that fans would probably not know?

I think when I first became a K-pop fan, I assumed that when a group debuted, that was where their journey began.

But in reality, their journey starts much earlier.

Right now, we're analyzing our trainees and their personalities, looking at how we can bring out their personalities and help them become even better on camera.

We're also figuring out what kind of work suits each person and what doesn't. We're already developing everything long before they perform on stage.

So that's what we're really trying to work on: making sure every trainee shines, even within the group.

I think that's something fans don't really realize is happening so extensively, even before the trainees ever make their debut.

What are you most looking forward to as Movea prepares to debut, and where do you see yourself professionally in the next few years?

For now, while I’m helping them build their presence on social media, I'm always hoping for their success and that everything goes well for them.

I just hope each and every trainee finds their place and achieves the success they want.

As for me, I hope to remain part of Movea even after they debut, but I'm not sure what my role will look like once this group of trainees debuts or when new trainees join the company. Ideally, I'd also love to work on a more international scale with the company.







BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]