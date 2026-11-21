A notice informing passengers of suspended regular train services on the Gyeongbu Line is displayed at Seoul Station on Nov. 21, after a freight train derailed at Sojeong-ri Station in Sejong, severing overhead power lines. YONHAP

Five of the train’s cars came off the tracks just outside of Sojeong-ri Station, clipping an electricity structure and forcing passengers to find alternative routes.

A freight train derailed at Sojeong-ri Station in Sejong on Saturday, suspending regular train services on the Gyeongbu Line. The impact severed overhead power lines, cutting electricity to the section between Cheonan and Jeonui.

Freight train No. 3810 derailed at around 5:37 a.m. after its automatic emergency braking system was activated as it entered the station in Sojeong-myeon, Sejong, according to the Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail).

Five of the train's 21 cars — two at the front and three at the rear — came off the tracks and as the train stopped in the yard near the station.

The train struck a steel beam supporting overhead power lines alongside the tracks, breaking the beam and severing the power lines, cutting electricity to the section between Cheonan and Jeonui.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The accident also disrupted regular passenger services on the Gyeongbu Line. ITX-Maum, Saemaeul and Mugunghwa trains were successively delayed before services were suspended.

The first southbound passenger train of the day, the ITX-Maum No. 1501, stopped at Pyeongtaek Station in Gyeonggi at around 6:23 a.m. and waited for instructions from railway traffic control before departing.

A subsequent train, No. 1271, on the Janghang Line, was rerouted to a secondary track and departed at around 6:30 a.m.

Korail suspended all regular train services on the Gyeongbu Line between Cheonan and Daejeon as of 7 a.m.

KTX trains using the high-speed rail line and trains on the Chungbuk Line were not affected by the accident and were expected to operate normally.

Korail sent out an emergency text alert sent at 7:24 a.m., notifying the incident and urging passengers to use high-speed trains or alternative means of transportation.

Korail dispatched an initial response team to the scene shortly after the accident and began emergency recovery work.

At around 5:47 a.m., the railway operator dispatched electric motor cars and a diesel locomotive from Cheonan in South Chungcheong and Jochiwon in Sejong. Cranes were subsequently sent from Uiwang, Gyeonggi, and Daejeon at around 6:04 a.m.

Korail is assessing the number of trains delayed by the accident. It plans to investigate the exact cause of the derailment after recovery work is completed.

Officials from Korail and other relevant agencies investigate the cause of a derailment and begin recovery work near Sojeong-ri Station on the Gyeongbu Line in Sojeong-myeon, Sejong, on Nov. 21. The No. 3810 freight train derailed as it entered the station after its automatic emergency braking system was activated. YONHAP

Korail is set to deploy shuttle buses to cover the section between Cheonan and Daejeon, where train services were suspended.

The rail service plans to minimize passenger inconvenience by operating some regular trains repeatedly on sections of the line unaffected by the accident. Trains will run between Seoul and Yongsan stations and Cheonan Station, as well as between Daejeon and Seodaejeon stations and Busan, Gwangju and Mokpo stations.

Passengers will take shuttle buses connecting Cheonan, Jochiwon and Daejeon and Seodaejeon stations, then transfer to waiting trains to reach their destinations.

KTX trains using dedicated high-speed rail lines are operating normally. Regular trains on the Chungbuk and Janghang lines are also running as scheduled.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to passengers and will do our utmost to ensure a safe recovery,” a Korail official said.

"Train schedules may be adjusted further,” the official continued. “Passengers planning to travel by train are advised to check service updates in advance through the mobile app, announcements at stations and on trains or the railway customer service center."





Update, Nov. 21: Added details about bus deployment and statement from Korail.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]