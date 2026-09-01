Freedom Edge trilateral drills proceed despite North Korea warning

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Flagship submarine ROKS Dosan Ahn Chang-ho returns home after record voyage across Pacific
The 3,000-ton ship made a 28,000-kilometer (17,400-mile) journey to participate in the U.S.-led Rimpac drill and train with the Canadian navy.
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North recalls ambassador to Britain over sanctions on youth camp tied to Russian relocation of Ukrainians
Pyongyang downgraded diplomatic ties after London put the Songdowon camp on a list of groups accused of assisting Moscow’s efforts to indoctrinate children.
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U.S.-North Korea dialogue signs detected, summit possible anytime: NIS
South Korea's intelligence agency says a U.S.-North Korea summit could occur at any time, though no specific contact has been confirmed.
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South Korea 2027 budget puts money behind Opcon transfer, possible North Korea thaw
Seoul's upcoming budget sharply raises defense, cybersecurity and inter-Korean cooperation spending as it prepares for wartime control transfer and possible talks with Pyongyang.