Fourth suspected North Korean mine washes up on Ganghwa coast

Marines safely detonated the fourth suspected North Korean mine found near Ganghwa County this month after it washed ashore on Boleum Island.

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해병대 2사단, 강화 해안서 북한 유실지뢰 집중 탐색 (인천=연합뉴스) 임순석 기자 = 해병대 제2사단 장병들이 12일 인천 강화군 서도면 주문도 뒷장술 해수욕장에서 유실지뢰를 탐색하고 있다. 지난달 말 집중호우로 유실된 것으로 추정되는 북한 유실지뢰가 인천 강화군 일대 해안에서 잇따라 발견되고 있다. 2026.8.12 soonseok02@yna.co.kr/2026-08-12 13:44:39/
South Korean Marines search the Ganghwa coast for suspected mines believed to have drifted from North Korea after heavy summer rains in Ganghwa County, Incheon, on Aug. 12.

Another mine believed to have drifted from North Korea was found along the coast of Ganghwa County, Incheon, on Monday — the fourth suspected North Korean explosive device discovered near the county this month.

Marines conducting a coastal search patrol found an antipersonnel mine — a land mine designed to wound or kill people rather than destroy vehicles — near the Jogetgol coast of Boleum Island in the county at around 10:10 a.m., according to the 2nd Marine Division.

Military authorities dispatched an explosive ordnance disposal team to the site and detonated the mine at around 1:20 p.m.

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No injuries or property damage were reported during the disposal.

The South Korean military believes the mine may have been washed away from North Korea during heavy summer rains and drifted to the Ganghwa area on ocean currents.

Earlier in the month, an antipersonnel mine was found at Daebinchang Beach on Jumun Island in Ganghwa County on Oct. 8.

Two more mines were found on Oct. 10: an antipersonnel mine near the Eungguji coast of Jumun Island and a wooden-box mine near the coast by Odu Dondae, a small coastal fortification from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). 

(서울=뉴스1) = 합동참모본부(합참)는 지난 21일 서부전선 비무장지대(DMZ) 지뢰 폭발 추정 사고가 일어났을 당시 북한군이 제작한 목함지뢰와 유사한 형상의 지뢰를 봤다는 수색대원의 진술이 있었던 것으로 확인됐다고 28일 밝혔다.이날 서울 용산구 국방부 청사에서 열린 정례브리핑에서 황주봉 합참 작전1처장은 목함지뢰를 봤다는 진술이 있었던 게 맞냐는 질의에 '목함지뢰와 유사하되, 재질은 플라스틱으로 보였다는 진술도 있었던 한편, 다른 종류의 (폭발물로) 보인다고 추정한 진술도 있었다'라고 답했다.사진은 지난 2024년 7월 17일 북한군이 목함지뢰를 등에 짊어지고 가는 모습. (뉴스1 DB. 재판매 및 DB 금지) 2026.9.28/뉴스1
North Korean soldiers are shown carrying a wooden-box mine on July, 17, 2024.

Military authorities disposed of both.

Another 17 mines, including wooden-box and antipersonnel mines, were found along the Ganghwa coast in July and August.

The 2nd Marine Division is continuing coastal searches and preventive measures to protect local residents.

“We are carrying out searches and preventive activities so residents can use the coast safely,” a 2nd Marine Division representative said. “Please stay away from dangerous areas and report any suspicious objects to the police or military.”


BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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