Fourth suspected North Korean mine washes up on Ganghwa coast

Read more
-
Hackable weapons, Chinese-made CCTV cameras at critical sites pose serious security risks, data shows
Lawmakers' data shows hundreds of cyber flaws in active military systems and Chinese-made cameras still operating at key energy facilities.
-
U.S. acknowledges Seoul's concerns over USFK commander’s border and Opcon remarks
Washington said it understands South Korea’s unease after Gen. Xavier Brunson’s comments sparked sovereignty and wartime command-transfer tensions.
-
North Korea touts 'invincible' comradeship with Russia at diplomatic event
Pyongyang hailed its expanding strategic partnership with Moscow at events marking 78 years of diplomatic relations.
-
Luxury yachts spotted near Kim Jong-un's Wonsan compound, BBC reports
Satellite images show an 80-meter luxury yacht with a swimming pool near Kim Jong-un's summer retreat in Wonsan, North Korea.