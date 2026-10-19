Fourth suspected North Korean mine washes up on Ganghwa coast

South Korean Marines search the Ganghwa coast for suspected mines believed to have drifted from North Korea after heavy summer rains in Ganghwa County, Incheon, on Aug. 12. YONHAP

Marines safely detonated the fourth suspected North Korean mine found near Ganghwa County this month after it washed ashore on Boleum Island.

Another mine believed to have drifted from North Korea was found along the coast of Ganghwa County, Incheon, on Monday — the fourth suspected North Korean explosive device discovered near the county this month.

Marines conducting a coastal search patrol found an antipersonnel mine — a land mine designed to wound or kill people rather than destroy vehicles — near the Jogetgol coast of Boleum Island in the county at around 10:10 a.m., according to the 2nd Marine Division.

Military authorities dispatched an explosive ordnance disposal team to the site and detonated the mine at around 1:20 p.m.

No injuries or property damage were reported during the disposal.

The South Korean military believes the mine may have been washed away from North Korea during heavy summer rains and drifted to the Ganghwa area on ocean currents.

Earlier in the month, an antipersonnel mine was found at Daebinchang Beach on Jumun Island in Ganghwa County on Oct. 8.

Two more mines were found on Oct. 10: an antipersonnel mine near the Eungguji coast of Jumun Island and a wooden-box mine near the coast by Odu Dondae, a small coastal fortification from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).

North Korean soldiers are shown carrying a wooden-box mine on July, 17, 2024. JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF

Military authorities disposed of both.

Another 17 mines, including wooden-box and antipersonnel mines, were found along the Ganghwa coast in July and August.

The 2nd Marine Division is continuing coastal searches and preventive measures to protect local residents.

“We are carrying out searches and preventive activities so residents can use the coast safely,” a 2nd Marine Division representative said. “Please stay away from dangerous areas and report any suspicious objects to the police or military.”





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]