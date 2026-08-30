Four students become British ambassadors for a day, meet NMIXX to discuss 'girl's dreams'

British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks, left, takes a selfie with the winners of “Ambassador for a Day 2026" at the British ambassador's residence in central Seoul on Aug. 28. PARK SANG-MOON

This year's "Ambassador for a Day," an annual program run by the British Embassy Seoul in partnership with the Korea JoongAng Daily, involved a workshop with female diplomats and a surprise visit from girl group NMIXX.

Four Korean students were named British ambassadors to Korea for a day on Friday, an opportunity that let them spend the day at the ambassador’s 1890 residence in Seoul, meet with real diplomats and even earn a surprise visit from girl group NMIXX.

The four girls were selected as the winners of “Ambassador for a Day 2026,” an annual program run by the British Embassy Seoul in partnership with the Korea JoongAng Daily. This was the most competitive year for the program since 2021.

The video contest, under the theme “Women in Diplomacy,” asked applicants a single question: If you were a diplomat, which policy would you like to promote?

“I’m in my fifth year now as an ambassador, and this is one of my favorite events that we do during the year — because I get the day off,” British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks playfully told the students at the ceremony. “I’m not the ambassador [today]; you are.”

British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks welcomes the four winners of “Ambassador for a Day 2026" and their families during an orientation session at the British ambassador's residence in central Seoul on Aug. 28, ahead of the certificate ceremony. PARK SANG-MOON

Jung Ro-a from Guryong Middle School in Seoul first came across Ethiopia’s role in the 1950-53 Korean War while researching the conflict for a school project. Some 6,000 Ethiopian soldiers fought on South Korea’s side — a chapter of history, she said, that few in Korea know.

But what moved her most was what came after the war. Many of those Ethiopian veterans returned home to a Marxist government that persecuted them, leaving their families without support to this day.

"[Ethiopia] didn’t just think about what it would gain; instead, it thought about how it could help another country,” she said of the African country’s decision to send troops.

As a result, for her video submission, Jung called for more educational support for veterans’ descendants and a youth exchange program between the two countries.

Eum Min-ji, a homeschooled middle schooler, proposed a “fair time zone policy for international cooperation,” born from her own frustrating experience joining online classes with students from around the world.

“If a schedule is set to one country’s time zone, then students here often [have to wake up and study] at dawn, so it’s hard [for us] to join [these classes],” she explained.

Her fix isn’t a single, standardized time zone but a rotation, with countries taking turns anchoring events to their clock and letting others bear the inconvenient hours for that duration.

Kim Sa-rang, a high schooler at Korea Christian International School in Goyang, Gyeonggi, proposed a welfare policy for older adults, shaped by her own upbringing, during which her grandmother mostly raised her.

Her idea centers on dialogue across generations — a way, she said, to ease both the isolation that many older people feel and the anxiety that many teenagers carry by getting the two groups to talk.

“It’s not that this is exclusive [to Korea],” she said. “[People of all ages in] different countries need to share their experiences and think about how to improve older people’s quality of life.”

Park Si-yul, another high schooler at the Asia Pacific International School in Seoul, spent nearly three years researching youth suicide in Korea before proposing a policy on students’ mental health.

She said that since 2018, the suicide attempt rate among Korean teenage girls has significantly outpaced that of boys, yet policymakers haven’t treated the reversal as a priority.

She also noted how Koreans avoid even saying “suicide,” as they worry that it may be too sensitive to bring up.

“It’s not true that saying [the word] makes things worse for someone who’s already struggling [with such thoughts],” Park said. “It’s actually the opposite. Bringing it up […] is often what helps.”

Student winners of “Ambassadors for a Day 2026" and their parents chat with British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks over refreshments at the British ambassador's residence in central Seoul on Aug. 28. PARK SANG-MOON

Ambassador Crooks said what stood out about this year’s entries was “the students’ creativity and their strong sense of global citizenship,” demonstrated by how they tackled issues from development to mental health while staying focused on improving people’s lives.

“Many young women around the world still lack access to role models, networks and opportunities in international affairs,” he said. “An embassy can’t remove every barrier, but we can help open doors.”

That was part of the thinking behind the other activities planned for the winners, including a visit to the World Food Programme’s Seoul office and a workshop with female diplomats.

British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks, left, student winners of “Ambassador for a Day 2026" and members of girl group NMIXX pose for photos at the British ambassador's residence in central Seoul on Aug. 28. BRITISH EMBASSY SEOUL

The day’s biggest surprise came in the evening, when girl group NMIXX dropped by. The embassy had named the sextet as an ambassador for its “Girls Can Dream, Girls Can Achieve” campaign in June.

“As girls who […] worked toward our dreams ourselves, we think that it’s really important to support other girls’ dreams,” Lily of NMIXX said. “Just as we received support, it felt really meaningful to be able to give strength and courage to other girls who are dreaming.”

Crooks, who has served as ambassador to both Koreas, said that if diplomacy has taught him anything, it’s that the practice is “about listening, building trust and finding common ground.”





BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]

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