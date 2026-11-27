The wreckage of a drone that North Korea claims to have brought down near Kaesong on Jan. 4, in a photo published by the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, on Jan. 10. NEWS1

The court found the unreported flights dangerous and flagged possible conflicts of interest in the staffers' use of presidential office ties to launch a drone company.

A Seoul court found that two former presidential office staffers sought to bolster South Korea's military interests rather than undermine them when they flew drones into North Korea without authorization between September last year and January, according to the written ruling that acquitted them of aiding the enemy.

The Seoul Central District Court cleared the two men, surnamed Oh and Jang, of the general aiding-the-enemy charge in the ruling, which the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, exclusively reviewed on Friday. Both worked as contract staff at the presidential spokesperson's office under the preceding Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

"Oh appears to have thought that the drone development project he was pursuing could be used as part of our military's defense projects," the court said. It added that this was "far from an awareness of infringing upon the military interests of South Korea, and rather closer to an intention to contribute to them."

The two men and a third man surnamed Kim were indicted in March for launching drones four times from Ganghwa Island, Incheon. The drones flew over Kaesong and Pyongsan County in North Korea and then returned to Paju, Gyeonggi. Two failed to return and crashed in the North, which accused the South of violating its sovereignty and released photos of the wreckage in January. The court handed down its verdict on Sept. 16.

The court said it could not establish that the two had intended to harm the country's military interests, a prerequisite for the charge. It also acknowledged that the military had considered using Oh's drone in November 2025, after President Lee Jae Myung took office.

"[Oh] showed a soldier surnamed Hwang at the Defense Intelligence Command footage of North Korean areas filmed [by the drone] and asked whether it could be used for the command's work, such as collecting information on North Korea, and the command internally reviewed that possibility," the court said.

The court placed particular weight on the fact that the two had not installed SD cards in the drones. Without an SD card, North Korea would have struggled to use the crashed drones to discern vulnerabilities in the South's air defense network, so the flights caused no military harm, the court found.

"If an SD card is not installed in a drone, the actual flight history cannot be known from the records stored in the flight controller [FC] alone unless the computer connected to the drone by wireless communication is obtained, and it cannot be said that substantive flight information was exposed," the court said.

The view of a North Korean guard post from Paju, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 22. NEWS1

The court also scrutinized photos North Korea released in January of drone wreckage it had recovered. "The receiver, FC and GPS device appear, but an SD card does not," the court said. "It can be presumed that an SD card was not inserted in the FC."

The court nonetheless said that irrespective of the two men's intentions, sending the drones could have handed North Korea a pretext for provocation. It cited a public statement by a spokesperson for the General Staff Department of the Korean People's Army, North Korea's top military command organ, which warned that "the intolerable frenzy of the South Korean warmongers will surely be made to pay the price."

It was "clear that [the drone flights were] a dangerous act that could provide North Korea with a pretext for provocation,” the court said.

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives to attend his trial at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul, May 12, 2025. AP/YONHAP

The ruling also detailed conduct that could constitute a conflict of interest, including the pair's use of information gained at the presidential office to found a drone company.

In December 2022, five North Korean drones crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) and flew over Paju and Yongsan District in central Seoul. The court wrote that after that incident, "President Yoon mentioned at a Cabinet meeting moving up the creation of a drone unit capable of monitoring and reconnoitering major North Korean military facilities and ordered that a budget be secured." It added that "Jang and Oh learned of our government's and military's hard-line stance and discussed manufacturing and selling drones."

The pair pursued their drone business around the Sept. 1, 2023, launch of the Drone Operations Command, a unit of the South Korean military dedicated to drone and unmanned aerial vehicle operations.

They submitted a business plan for making and selling drones to Sejong University on June 26, 2023, about two months before the command's launch. On Sept. 22, three weeks after it, they founded a drone company called Estel Engineering.

The business plan drew conflict-of-interest scrutiny because it touted their ties to the presidential office. It included a photo taken in front of the presidential office in Yongsan and a photo of a handshake with Yoon. The joint military-police investigation task force and prosecutors did not separately investigate or indict them over the conflict of interest, however.

While the court cleared Oh and Jang of the aiding-the-enemy charge, it still sentenced them to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, for flying the drones without reporting the flights to the land minister. It called the flights "an act that runs directly counter to the legislative intent of the Aviation Safety Act, which seeks to promote the safety and efficiency of air navigation."





BY HEO JEONG-WON [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]