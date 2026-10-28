Former USFK commanders warn Opcon transfer could weaken Korea-US alliance

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Korea completes homegrown Marine attack helicopter development
The Marine Attack Helicopter, armed with missiles and rockets, is set to enter production next year.
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Hanwha Defense USA to take control of Philly Shipyard
The restructuring consolidates Hanwha's U.S. shipbuilding operations as it prepares the Philadelphia yard for Navy and commercial work.
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U.S. stresses conditions for wartime Opcon transfer while Korea pushes to set target year
Seoul is seeking a target year before 2030, with the allies expected to discuss the issue at a December security meeting in Washington.
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China unlikely to broker Trump-Kim summit, U.S. experts say
U.S. experts say Beijing may offer a venue but is unlikely to take diplomatic risks to restart talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.