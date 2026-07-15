Former Uiryeong County head apprehended after four years on the run

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Rights commission rules Ewha discriminated against sexual minorities
The National Human Rights Commission of Korea ruled that neither a university's institutional autonomy nor a religiously affiliated school's founding principles can justify discrimination against minority groups.
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Monsoon rains cause power outages, structural damage across greater Seoul
Heavy downpours triggered over 100 rain-related incidents across the greater Seoul area overnight, while authorities reported no injuries.
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Former club volleyball coach investigated over sexual harassment claim
The former coach of a women’s professional volleyball team is being investigated after a player reported alleged sexual harassment during a team dinner.
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Fake volunteer group arrested after stealing 40.9 billion won in crypto investment scheme
Suspects allegedly posed as volunteer group members promoting a temporarily listed cryptocurrency and swindled 436 people, including wealthy individuals and older adults, out of 40.9 billion won ($26.9 million).