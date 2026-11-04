Former supermodel Kim Ja-yeon marries Samsung adviser 25 years her senior

Former supermodel Kim Ja-yeon, right, announces her marriage to Sohn Young-kwon, also known as Young Sohn, an adviser to Samsung Electronics and chair of Harman International's board of directors. SCREEN CAPTURE

The couple — 45-year-old Kim Ja-yeon and 70-year-old Sohn Young-kwon — held an intimate wedding ceremony at the Bürgenstock Resort near Lake Lucerne in Switzerland.

Former supermodel-turned-trend analyst 45-year-old Kim Ja-yeon has married 70-year-old Sohn Young-kwon, also known as Young Sohn, an adviser to Samsung Electronics and chair of Harman International’s board of directors.

“I always thought that I would live alone and never get married, but after […] many twists and turns [in life], I finally met the one,” Kim wrote on Instagram on Sunday, also sharing her wedding photos. “Before I knew it, I found myself wanting to share my life with him.”

The couple reportedly first met about two years ago through their shared connection as Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) graduates.

“We first got to know each other as fellow [MIT] alumni,” Kim wrote. “After realizing our feelings for each other early this year, we traveled between the United States, Korea and Europe, learning to understand and respect each other’s worlds.”

“Having already built [a relationship] as good acquaintances over the past two years, it didn’t take us long to decide to spend the rest of our lives together once we became a couple,” she continued.

Kim introduced her new husband as a former president and chief strategy officer (CSO) of Samsung Electronics but emphasized that his personal qualities mattered more than his professional accomplishments.

“More than all his professional achievements, my husband is a warmhearted person who genuinely cherishes and loves me and always treats me with consideration and respect,” she wrote.

During his tenure as Samsung Electronics’ CSO, Sohn spearheaded the company’s acquisition of Harman International in 2016 — a deal valued at approximately $8 billion. He currently serves as senior adviser to Samsung Electronics and chairman of Harman’s board of directors.

He is also a co-founder and managing partner of Walden Catalyst, a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm.

The couple held an intimate, family-only wedding ceremony at the Bürgenstock Resort near Lake Lucerne in Switzerland. The venue is also where Hollywood actor Audrey Hepburn married fellow actor Mel Ferrer in 1954.

Born in 1981, Kim won first place in SBS’s Supermodel Contest in 2003. After working in the international fashion industry, she studied fashion at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York before earning an MBA from MIT’s Sloan School of Management.

She currently works as a high-end business and marketing strategist.

Born in 1956, Sohn studied electrical engineering at the University of Pennsylvania and earned a master’s degree from MIT’s Sloan.

He previously held executive positions at semiconductor and technology companies in Silicon Valley and remains active in the global semiconductor and investment industries.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]