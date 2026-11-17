Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin answers lawmakers’ questions at a plenary session of the National Assembly’s Education Committee in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 16. YONHAP

Lee Jong-bae submitted a complaint to the police after Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin said that it would be difficult to catch all forms of AI-assisted cheating during a plenary session of the National Assembly's Education committee.

A former Seoul city councilor filed a complaint against Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin on Tuesday, accusing him of dereliction of duty after the minister said that it would be difficult to catch all forms of cheating using AI.

Lee Jong-bae, a former Seoul city council member from the main opposition People Power Party, said that he submitted the complaint to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency over the remarks that Choi made during a plenary session of the National Assembly’s Education Committee the previous day when questioned about AI-assisted cheating.

The move comes following heightened public anxiety over such misconduct ahead of Thursday’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), the annual national college entrance exam. Recent high-profile incidents involving AI-assisted cheating, including a case in which the top scorer on this year’s certified tax accountant exam admitted to cheating using a miniature camera, have sparked widespread concerns.

“Minister Choi consciously abandoned his duty by failing to implement effective countermeasures, such as postponing the [CSAT], despite recognizing the limitations of the existing monitoring system,” Lee argued.

He called on police to thoroughly investigate and strictly punish the minister, arguing the government has the means to prevent AI-assisted cheating, including by installing radio detectors in test rooms.





Yonhap