Former NBA player Yao Ming, left, waves at spectators at the opening game of this season’s Asian University Basketball League held at Sangnoksu Kim Yeon-koung Gymnasium in Ansan, Gyeonggi. ASIAN UNIVERSITY BASEKETBALL LEAGUE

The eight-time NBA All-Star stressed the importance of cross-border exchanges for college students and the role university basketball can play in developing professional players.

At a full-house opening game of this season’s Asian University Basketball League (AUBL) on Sunday, former NBA player Yao Ming highlighted the rapid development of Korean basketball while also bringing up a deep regret from his playing days.

“The 2002 Asian Games are like a wound to me. It remains a painful memory,” Yao said, referring to the final of the 2002 Busan Asian Games, in which Korea edged out China 102-100.

Yao, who scored 23 points for China in that game, is an eight-time NBA All-Star who recorded 9,247 points during his career with the Houston Rockets, the highest career scoring total by an Asian player in NBA history.

“Korean basketball has developed a lot since then, and the country has continued to deliver impressive performances, including at the most recent Asian Games,” Yao added.

At the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, Korea’s national basketball teams won medals in all four basketball events. The teams swept gold in men’s and women’s 5-on-5 and also came in first in men’s 3x3, while taking bronze in women’s 3x3.

“I believe university basketball has been a driving force behind this success, as professional teams recruit players from university teams,” Yao said.

“Honestly, I didn’t know much about Korean college basketball before, but I’ve learned that it has been developing at an amazing pace as well,” he said, commenting on Yonsei’s performance that day.

At the AUBL’s 2026-27 season opener at Sangnoksu Kim Yeon-koung Gymnasium in Ansan, Gyeonggi, Yonsei took down defending champion Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Yao’s alma mater, 91-63.

Yao Ming speaks during an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 22, at Sangnoksu Kim Yeon-koung Gymnasium in Ansan, Gyeonggi. YOON SEUNG-JIN

“Yonsei, along with other Korean universities, has always played well, but I think it will do even better this season,” Yao said.

In the AUBL’s new season, Yonsei, Korea University and Konkuk University join 15 other teams from across Asia. Other participants include Tsinghua University and Peking University in China, Waseda University in Japan and the University of the Philippines.

Under AUBL’s format, each university will host two games and play two away games against the other teams in its three-team group.

Yao, one of the AUBL’s major investors, emphasized the value of such international sports exchanges for college students.

“I’m sure we all remember supporting our teams. Even if your team didn’t make the playoffs, you would still remember those days, those moments from your time on and off campus as a college student.”

“Through international sports exchanges like this, I believe college students across Asia can gain new perspectives and explore new languages, cultures and places,” Yao added.

Fans cheer on Yonsei Univesity at the Asian University Basketball League's opening game at Sangnoksu Kim Yeon-koung Gymnasium in Ansan, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 22. zhangxiaolei

Following its season-opening game, Yonsei will face China’s Tsinghua University at the same venue at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Korea University and Konkuk University will host their respective AUBL games in March next year.

Konkuk will face China’s Taiyuan University of Technology on March 6 and Peking University on March 8 at Konkuk University in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul. Korea University will play the University of Finance and Economics of Mongolia on March 7 and Japan’s Waseda University on March 9 at Korea University in Seongbuk District, central Seoul.

Tickets are available free of charge at the venue’s ticket booths.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]