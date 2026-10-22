Former Moon officials defend fishermen repatriation to North as deportation of accused killers

Read more
-
Kim Yo-jong continues verbal attack against South, tells presidential adviser to 'shut his mouth'
Kim Yo-jong's remarks came after South Korea's special presidential adviser on defense policy criticized her for "shamelessly attempting to shift the blame" for last month's land mine explosion in the demilitarized zone.
-
North Korea’s websites go dark as Kim Jong-un death rumor fuels speculation
A widespread network outage has taken state media, government portals and Air Koryo offline, but there has been no evidence yet of an external attack — nor of the North Korean leader's demise.
-
Seoul urges North Korea to halt border escalation after Pyongyang's fresh loudspeaker broadcast threat
The Unification Ministry warned Pyongyang that actions near the military demarcation line risk clashes and violate the Armistice Agreement.
-
Xi reaffirms commitment to strengthening ties with North Korea in reply to Kim Jong-un's letter
China’s president said Beijing will expand cooperation and coordination with Pyongyang after their leaders moved to revive strained relations.