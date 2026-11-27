A former company executive accused of sexually assaulting a woman with an intellectual disability arrives at Incheon District Court for a detention hearing, on Aug. 12. YONHAP

The court found that the man repeatedly assaulted the employee, who became pregnant and gave birth during the investigation.

A former executive at a small business in Incheon was sentenced to nine years in prison for repeatedly raping an employee with an intellectual disability who subsequently became pregnant and gave birth.

The Incheon District Court handed down the sentence on Friday after finding the former executive guilty under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes. The court also barred him from working at institutions serving children, adolescents and people with disabilities for 10 years and ordered five years of supervised release, but rejected a request for electronic monitoring.

“The victim experienced an unwanted pregnancy because the defendant did not use contraception in most of the cases of sexual intercourse,” the court said. “The psychological trauma suffered by the victim and her family must have been immense. There is also considerable concern that the circumstances could adversely affect the child’s healthy development and ability to develop a sound sense of values.”

In determining the sentence, the court considered the defendant’s attempts to pressure the victim into giving false statements and the fact that she had not forgiven him, as well as his lack of prior convictions for similar crimes apart from a prostitution-related offense. Prosecutors had sought a 15-year prison sentence at the final hearing earlier this month.

The defendant was a senior executive at a laundry company operated by his family in Incheon. Despite the company’s designation as a standard workplace for people with disabilities, he raped an employee with an intellectual disability on five occasions between last summer and June this year when she was unable to resist due to her disability.

The victim has an intellectual disability, and her cognitive abilities were comparable to those of a 7-year-old. Her ability to protect herself is comparable to that of a 4-year-old.

Disability rights advocates hold a press conference outside Incheon District Court, calling for severe punishment in a sexual assault case involving a woman with an intellectual disability, on Aug. 12. YONHAP

The abuse came to light in March when the victim’s father noticed that his unmarried daughter was showing signs of pregnancy and reported the matter to the police. The father initially suspected someone in their apartment complex or at his daughter’s workplace might be responsible.

His daughter was already in the later stages of pregnancy at the time and gave birth in April as the police investigation continued.

The responsibility of raising the baby has since fallen largely on the victim’s father, who recently quit a job he had held for more than a decade to care for both his daughter and grandchild.

“I believe there were more assaults that have yet to come to light,” the father said after the sentencing. “But because of my daughter’s disability, she struggled to give a clear account of what happened to her. I feel that the extent of the abuse has been considerably understated. We haven’t received so much as an apology from the defendant’s side, let alone any financial support to raise the child.”





BY BYUN MIN-CHUL [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]