An image of a statue of Justitia, the goddess of justice KOREA JOONGANG DAILY

A Seoul appeals court found a former Army noncommissioned officer accepted the possibility of his disabled wife's death by leaving her without medical care for months.

A former Army noncommissioned officer who caused the death of his wife by leaving her neglected in a home filled with filth and garbage despite her limited mobility was sentenced to 30 years in prison again on appeal.

The Seoul High Court upheld Thursday a lower court’s 30-year prison sentence for the former Army noncommissioned officer surnamed Kim who was indicted on murder charges. The court found that Kim had acted with conditional intent to commit murder by omission.

Kim was indicted on charges of causing his wife’s death by neglecting her for about three months starting in August last year, after panic disorder and depression left her with limited mobility.

His wife’s health deteriorated rapidly from late August last year. Her entire body became covered in filth, and bedsores and infections caused necrosis. Maggots eventually appeared on various parts of her body, but Kim neither took her to a hospital nor sought help from family members. Instead, he prevented family members from visiting by telling them that her condition was improving.

Kim did not call emergency services until Nov. 17 last year, when he reported that his wife was “in a semiconscious state.” She was rushed to a hospital but died of sepsis the following day.

Kim argued that he was unaware of the severity of his wife’s condition and had no intent to kill her, as he had provided her with food and financial support, including paying her insurance premiums on her behalf.

“Kim’s claim that he was completely unaware of the victim’s condition runs starkly contrary to common sense and ordinary human experience and is difficult to accept,” the court said.

A person walks across the lobby at Seoul High Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 6. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The court noted that Kim, who lived with his wife and was able to observe her condition, was effectively the only person in a position to provide her with the help she needed.

The court found that providing financial support or food alone did not absolve Kim of responsibility for foreseeing and accepting the possibility of his wife’s death. It also concluded that his call to emergency services was a belated response made only when her death was imminent.

“The victim, who could hardly expect help from anyone other than Kim, was left in an extremely unsanitary environment for an extended period amid his neglect and indifference and met a miserable end,” the court said.

“The murder of one’s spouse can only be described as an utterly inhumane act,” the court added. “Kim took advantage of the victim’s mentally vulnerable state, neglected her and slowly drove her toward a miserable death. It is a crime that is difficult to forgive.”

Kim deposited 45.2 million won ($34,000) with the court as compensation after arguments in his appeal trial had concluded, a practice Korean defendants often use to seek a lighter sentence, but the bereaved family refused to accept the money. The court did not consider the deposit a mitigating factor in sentencing.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]