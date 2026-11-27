Yonsei University Health System CEO and President Keum Ki-chang, left, poses for a photo with former rhythmic gymnast Son Yeon-jae and her husband after signing a donation agreement at the health system's headquarters in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Nov. 18. YONSEI UNIVERSITY HEALTH SYSTEM

Former national rhythmic gymnast Son Yeon-jae and her husband will donate 3 billion won ($2.25 million) to establish a specialized multidisciplinary care center for women with high-risk pregnancies and their unborn babies.

Yonsei University Health System and the couple signed an agreement earmarking the donation for the establishment and operation of the Yeon-jae Fetal Care Center (translated) at Severance Hospital, the health system said Friday.

Yonsei University Health System plans to use the donation to recruit specialized medical personnel for the center, upgrade medical equipment, expand facilities and develop treatment and support programs.

The center will bring together specialists from multiple disciplines to provide comprehensive medical services for women with high-risk pregnancies and fetuses with congenital conditions, from prenatal diagnosis through delivery and postnatal treatment.

Medical professionals from multiple departments, including obstetrics and gynecology and neonatology, will jointly assess the health of both mothers and fetuses and develop treatment plans to address potential risks before and after delivery.

The center will also facilitate remote consultations with medical institutions in Korea and abroad using high-resolution diagnostic equipment and real-time information-sharing systems. It plans to conduct research and provide education to help close gaps in care for high-risk deliveries and fetal treatment, while offering support programs for mothers and their families.

Former rhythmic gymnast Son Yeon-jae during her wedding in 2022 NEXT EUPHORIA

"We hope that every family awaiting the arrival of a new child will remember pregnancy and childbirth as a time of hope and joy," the couple said. "We hope this donation will play a small part in helping mothers and babies facing difficult circumstances receive the treatment they need when they need it and make a healthy start to a new life."

The couple has a history of charitable giving, beginning with a 50 million won donation to Severance Children's Hospital to celebrate their marriage in 2022.

They donated another 50 million won to Yonsei University Health System in 2023 to support pediatric patients and have contributed 100 million won annually to the health system since 2024 to celebrate their child's birth and subsequent birthdays.

"With this donation, we will strengthen our specialized multidisciplinary care system and collaboration among medical institutions, doing our utmost to protect the lives of mothers and their unborn babies and support healthy deliveries," said Keum Ki-chang, president and CEO of Yonsei University Health System.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]