Former first lady appeals bribery sentence, sending case to Supreme Court

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Universities set up guardrails to confront growing AI dependence
Korean universities are tightening rules against AI-assisted cheating as experts warn that overreliance can weaken independent thinking and human connections.
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AI’s creative bargain: Speed for originality
As Korean creators embrace AI for cheaper, faster work, many fear it is weakening the experimentation and judgment behind human artistry.
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Falling through the cracks: Grandfather raising rape survivor's baby gets no welfare support
An Incheon man who quit his job to care for his disabled daughter and her infant says his family has fallen through gaps in Korea’s welfare system.
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University mergers shrink enrollment but leave deeper restructuring unfinished: KEDI
An analysis found that the mergers are reducing student headcounts but fail to ingrain long-term efficiency, while students continue to push back.