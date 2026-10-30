Former DP lawmaker Jang Kyung-tae indicted over sexual harassment allegations

Jang, now an independent, was indicted without detention after prosecutors reviewed witness accounts and video evidence from the 2024 incident.

Prosecutors on Friday indicted Rep. Jang Kyung-tae without physical detention over allegations that he sexually harassed a female aide of another lawmaker.

Jang, an independent who left the ruling Democratic Party in March over the scandal, is accused of sexually harassing the aide at a restaurant in western Seoul in October 2024, according to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office.

The lawmaker also faces charges of partially exposing the aide's identity in violation of the sexual violence punishment law.

The indictment follows a complaint the aide filed with the police last year. A police committee, convened at the lawmaker's request, recommended in March that prosecutors review the allegations.

The prosecution said it decided to indict Jang, who has denied the sexual harassment allegations, after questioning those involved in the case and reviewing evidence, including video footage of the incident.





Yonhap