Former DP lawmaker Jang Kyung-tae indicted over sexual harassment allegations

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Special counsel appeals Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon's acquittal in political funds case
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon's political funds case will head to the Supreme Court after the special counsel appealed his acquittal by the Seoul High Court.
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Lee extends deep condolences over death of veteran actor Choi Bool-am
President Lee Jae Myung offered deep condolences following the death of veteran actor Choi Bool-am, 87, praising the beloved star as “the father of our era.”
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Appeals ruling that could void Yoon's 2022 election win to be broadcast live
The Seoul High Court has approved the live broadcast of the sentencing hearing of Yoon Suk Yeol's election law case, granting requests from broadcasters and a special counsel team.
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KSOC says Seoul-North Jeolla 2036 Olympics co-host bid is not official
Korea’s 2036 Summer Olympics bid faces uncertainty after the KSOC said a proposed Seoul-North Jeolla co-hosting plan has no official standing. Jeonju remains Korea’s designated candidate city ahead of IOC briefings.