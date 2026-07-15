Former club volleyball coach investigated over sexual harassment claim

A plaque of the Korea Sport Ethics Center in its headquarters in Mapo District, western Seoul KOREA SPORT ETHICS CENTER

The former coach of a women’s professional volleyball team is being investigated after a player reported alleged sexual harassment during a team dinner.

Former coach of an unnamed women's professional volleyball club is under investigation by the Korea Sport Ethics Center over allegations of inappropriate conduct toward a player.

The alleged incident occurred during a team dinner in January, according to sources on Wednesday. A player later reported the incident to the club, saying she felt sexually harassed.

The unnamed club and the player subsequently reported the case to the Korea Sport Ethics Center. The former coach reportedly later resigned.

"The club became aware of the incident around May," a club representative said. "We immediately separated the parties involved and reported the matter to the Korea Sport Ethics Center and the Korean Volleyball Federation [KOVO]."

The club is “fully cooperating” with the Korea Sport Ethics Center's investigation, according to the representative.

"Once the investigation is complete, we will take the necessary measures in accordance with the relevant rules and procedures,” the club representative said.

The KOVO is reportedly planning on deciding on its next course of action after the Korea Sport Ethics Center concludes its investigation.

"The matter is currently under investigation by the Korea Sport Ethics Center," a KOVO source said. "We will determine whether to convene a disciplinary committee based on the findings."

The club said it also recently replaced its general manager as part of a broader personnel reshuffle.

"The change in general manager is unrelated to this case. It was part of a routine personnel reshuffle,” a source from the club said.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]