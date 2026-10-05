Foreigners, overseas Koreans owe 37.5 billion won in delinquent health insurance premiums

Read more
-
AI-driven hacks on banks leave customers fearing their data is fair game
Breaches at seven Korean financial firms have spurred class-action efforts and renewed concerns that stolen data can be combined across leaks.
-
Film industry rallies behind cast and crew of 'The Assassin(s)' after protests outside actor's home
Nineteen industry groups and Korea's culture minister condemned threats against the actors and crew behind the controversial historical drama as the film's team canceled its BIFF appearances for safety reasons.
-
Police search for suspects in playground brawl between foreigners in Pyeongtaek
The rumble occurred late at night, with the authorities positing that the altercation resulted from a conflict between group of foreign nationals.
-
Busan stops trying to guide shark back to sea, opts to wait and watch instead
Officials will monitor the 11.5-foot-long shark, named Bukangi, after repeated efforts to get it back to open waters failed.