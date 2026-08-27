Foreign worker critically injured in Busan factory accident

A foreign worker remains unconscious after being caught in a fabric-packaging machine, as police investigate the incident.

News Team
Published
The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency building

A foreign worker is in critical condition after being caught in a machine used to package fabric at a factory in Busan, police said Thursday.

The accident happened at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday at a plant in Saha District, Busan.

Rescue workers called to the scene took the worker to a hospital. The worker has not regained consciousness.

Related Article

Police are questioning factory representatives and others to establish exactly how the accident happened.


BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

korea industrial accident foreign workers busan workplace safety social affairs saha district

Read more

See more articles