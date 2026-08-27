Foreign worker critically injured in Busan factory accident

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Too few officers, too little authority: Voices within police force call for stricter discipline, systematic overhaul
Police cited gaps in the law and a shortage of dedicated officers for their struggles to respond effectively to missing persons cases.
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Police investigate bomb threat emails targeting about 40 courts across Korea
Authorities searched courthouses nationwide after emails claimed homemade explosives had been planted, though police said the threats appeared unlikely to be credible.
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Missing Jeju woman’s death exposes police failures as Korea weighs unprecedented investigative power shift
The discovery of Jang Mi-ran’s body 104 days after she vanished has prompted scrutiny of a police officer accused of falsely closing her case and intensified calls for oversight reforms.
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K-pop ticket scalper accused of making 420 million won with homebrew macro
Police say a suspect earned hundreds of millions of won by using a self-built program to buy and resell more than 1,700 concert tickets.