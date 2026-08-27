Foreign worker critically injured in Busan factory accident

A foreign worker remains unconscious after being caught in a fabric-packaging machine, as police investigate the incident.

A foreign worker is in critical condition after being caught in a machine used to package fabric at a factory in Busan, police said Thursday.

The accident happened at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday at a plant in Saha District, Busan.

Rescue workers called to the scene took the worker to a hospital. The worker has not regained consciousness.

Police are questioning factory representatives and others to establish exactly how the accident happened.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]