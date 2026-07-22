Foreign tourists increasingly flock to Seoul's markets, hiking spots

A media art show plays out on the outer walls of the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul on Dec. 18, 2025. YONHAP

Foreign visitors are increasingly heading to Seoul’s traditional markets and hiking trails, with Dongdaemun Design Plaza and Mount Acha posting some of the biggest gains.

Foreign tourists in Seoul are increasingly visiting traditional markets and hiking spots, expanding beyond the city's traditional attractions, a report showed Wednesday.

The Dongdaemun Design Plaza, a multipurpose cultural complex in Jung District, central Seoul, saw the largest on-year increase in foreign visitors at 12.1 percent in 2025, followed by Mount Acha in eastern Seoul at 11.8 percent, according to the report from the city-run Seoul AI Foundation.

Other locations also recorded notable increases, with both the Hongdae area in Mapo District, western Seoul and Naksan Park posting a 10.5 percent on-year spike in foreign visitors, followed by Gwangjang Market in Jongno District, central Seoul, at 10.4 percent, Gyeongbok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul, at 10.2 percent and Mount Gwanak at 10 percent, the foundation said.

The foundation compiled the report by analyzing foreign pedestrian traffic data from mobile carrier SK Telecom and Google Maps review data for 16 major tourist attractions in Seoul last year.

It found that the daily average floating population of foreigners was highest at Myeongdong, central Seoul, with 100,910 people, followed by N Seoul Tower in Yongsan District, central Seoul, with 57,370 visitors, Samseong Station and COEX in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, with 46,813 people, Gangnam Station with 41,210 people and the Hongdae area with 40,213 people.

N Seoul Tower had the highest proportion of foreign tourists in its total floating population at 55.7 percent, followed by Myeongdong at 47.1 percent, it added.

The report noted a marked increase in foreign visitors to Seoul's popular hiking destinations, with the average daily floating population of foreigners reaching 4,015 at Mount Bukhan, 2,169 at Mount Bukak, 1,192 at Mount Gwanak and 729 at Mount Acha.





Yonhap