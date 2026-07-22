Foreign tourists increasingly flock to Seoul's markets, hiking spots

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Customs catches record 1,007 kilograms of drugs in 767 smuggling cases in H1
Cannabis accounted for the largest share of confiscations, while Thailand remained the largest source of attempts to bring illicit substances into Korea.
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Eight people rescued after heavy rain inundates central Korea
Overnight downpours swamped roads in Asan and Cheonan, triggered dozens of emergency calls and led to eight people being rescued from vehicles without reported injuries.
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Who will live on Dokdo? Search begins after last resident dies.
Ulleung County is preparing to recruit a new permanent resident for Dokdo after the death of its last registered inhabitant left the disputed islets with an official population of zero.
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Arrest warrant denied for woman accused of blockading vote counting center
A Seoul court rejected an arrest warrant for a woman accused of blocking a ballot-counting site during protests over the June 3 local elections.