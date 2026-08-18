Foreign national jumps into sea to flee Coast Guard check, two others found hiding aboard

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Hundreds remain in shelters as Geoje, Tongyeong continue recovery from record rains
Almost half of those who evacuated haven't been able to return home after deadly flooding, landslides and widespread utility outages hit the area.
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Seoul to welcome 1,400 Herbalife incentive travelers from India
The incentive group will visit Seoul in September as the city sees rising demand from Indian corporate travelers.
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Korea to hold 2029 CSAT on Nov. 16, 2028
The nationwide college entrance exam for students currently in their first year of high school will be held under the revised format for the 2028 academic year, without elective subjects.
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Parents received $8,000 in child care benefits up to death of 7-month-old, records show
The parents of an infant who died from malnutrition and dehydration were found to have received benefits under a system that failed to detect signs of abuse.