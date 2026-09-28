Foreign Ministry summons Ukrainian envoy after Kyiv reveals transfer of North Korean POWs

Seoul demanded clarification and an apology after Kyiv disclosed the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers despite an alleged confidentiality agreement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday called in Andrii Vieshkin, acting ambassador of Ukraine to South Korea, following Kyiv's revelation of the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war (POWs) to Seoul.

First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo conveyed Seoul's stern stance on the issue to Vieshkin, the ministry said in a statement.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed during a United Nations address that Ukraine has sent the two North Korean soldiers captured last year to South Korea.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and his office have since said Ukraine breached a nondisclosure agreement intended to keep the transfer secret and safeguard the soldiers from the dangers they could face if it were disclosed, citing international law and humanitarian principles.

Soon after, Ukrainian media outlets reported that a Ukrainian presidential source denied the existence of a confidentiality agreement with Seoul.

Park expressed strong concern over Ukraine's denial of the confidentiality agreement with South Korea, saying such an action gravely damages mutual trust and affects the friendly ties of the two countries, the ministry said.

The vice minister called for Ukraine's official clarification and apology over its move, to which the Ukrainian envoy said he will accurately report on Seoul's stance to Kyiv, it added.

The move by the Foreign Ministry comes a day after the Blue House also expressed "strong regret" over Ukraine's action.





Yonhap