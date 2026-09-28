Foreign Ministry summons Ukrainian envoy after Kyiv reveals transfer of North Korean POWs

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South Korea begins processing North Korean POWs transferred from Ukraine
Two North Korean soldiers captured in Ukraine are under temporary protection as Seoul investigates their military roles and possible resettlement.
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South Korea voices 'strong regret' over Ukraine's denial of nondisclosure pact on North Korean POWs
The statement came after Ukrainian media outlets reported that a Kyiv presidential source denied the existence of such a confidentiality agreement with Seoul.
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South Korea demands apology from Ukraine over disclosure of North Korean POW transfer
The Blue House expressed "strong regret" that President Zelensky breached a confidentiality agreement by revealing the transfer at the UN General Assembly.
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Seoul says North Korean prisoner transfer was a secret, Kyiv says it wasn't
Seoul says Zelensky breached a confidentiality agreement by disclosing the transfer of two North Korean POWs, while Kyiv denies any pact to keep it secret.