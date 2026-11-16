Foreign Ministry seeks to reconstruct embassy in U.S., but project not yet included in 2027 budget proposal

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested the reconstruction of the country's aging embassy building in the United States — estimated to cost 264.6 billion won ($198.3 million) — following similar calls in 2023 and 2025.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been seeking to reconstruct the country’s aging embassy building in the United States — a project estimated to cost 264.6 billion won ($198.3 million) — but its funding request has not yet been included in next year’s government budget proposal, the ministry said on Monday.

The ministry requested the reconstruction in 2023, last year and this year, citing safety issues, the aging facilities’ limited ability to host diplomatic activities and concerns about the impact on the national image. The building was erected in 1954.

The budget subcommittee of the National Assembly’s Finance, Economy, Planning and Budget Committee did not discuss the embassy reconstruction issue in a recent budget deliberation session, an official at the Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee said, a sign that the project could again fail to move forward this year.

Major reconstruction projects for overseas diplomatic missions are funded through the Ministry of Finance and Economy’s state property management fund rather than the Foreign Ministry’s general account budget. Thus, the reconstruction issue falls under the jurisdiction of the Assembly’s finance committee.

In 1990, Korea bought the current embassy building from another country that used it as its military attaché’s office.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that, except for the Washington embassy, Seoul has rebuilt or newly constructed major diplomatic missions, including those in China and Japan, “in line with the country’s national standing.”





Yonhap