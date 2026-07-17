Foreign Ministry revokes job offer to ex-prosecutor general's daughter after hiring controversy

Former Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung, who is accused of participating in the Dec. 3 martial law declaration, leaves the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on July 16. NEWS1

The ministry canceled the hiring of Shim Woo-jung’s daughter to a permanent position after finding she did not meet the posted qualifications amid allegations of preferential treatment.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revoked a job offer made to the daughter of former Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung over allegations that she received preferential treatment during the hiring process, the ministry revealed Friday.

“The ministry canceled [Shim's daughter’s] final acceptance after a review by the recruitment review committee in accordance with relevant laws and procedures found that she did not meet the qualifications stated in the job announcement,” the ministry said Friday. “She was notified of the decision on May 29.”

Allegations that his daughter received preferential treatment in the hiring process were raised at the National Assembly in March 2025.

The daughter was hired in March 2024 as a temporary researcher at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy under the Foreign Ministry. After working there for eight months, she applied for a permanent support staff position at the ministry's Diplomatic Intelligence Bureau in February 2025. She passed both the document screening and interview for the single opening.

Lawmakers pointed out that applicants for the research position at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy were required to hold a master's degree, while the daughter had only been expected to obtain one at the time of her application.

They also argued that she did not meet the required professional work experience for the ministry's support staff position.

As the controversy grew, the ministry launched an internal audit. More than a year later, it ultimately notified Shim that her final acceptance had been canceled.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Jongno District, central Seoul YONHAP

The ministry said it attempted to reach the daughter by phone twice but was unable to contact her, so it informed her of the decision by email.

It also said disciplinary action has been requested against officials involved in the hiring process through the Central Disciplinary Committee.

“As disciplinary proceedings are still underway and no final decision has been made, it is difficult to disclose the grounds for disciplinary action, the level of punishment or the outcome,” the ministry said.

Former Prosecutor General Shim is currently on trial for allegedly reviewing the dispatch of prosecutors to the joint martial law investigation headquarters at the direction of then-Justice Minister Park Sung-jae on Dec. 3, 2024, when then-President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



