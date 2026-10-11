Foreign Ministry recommends Koreans in Saudi Arabia leave country amid Houthi attacks

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'Burning' flying object over Gangwon highway sends firefighters to scene
A drone used for artificial rainmaking was mistaken for a burning flying object over the Yeongdong Expressway in Pyeongchang, Gangwon, prompting a fire department response.
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Rights groups demand release of Gwangju laureates
Two human rights groups urged Hong Kong and Thailand to free three detained Gwangju Prize laureates, calling their cases a crisis of democracy in Asia.
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Father arrested after infant daughter dies with bruises
Police are investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl after finding bruises and allegedly deleted home camera footage.
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Juvenile theft cases up 76% since 2021, with unmanned stores a key factor
Youth theft cases in Korea rose 76% in four years, with police and experts linking the increase partly to weak security at unmanned self-service stores.