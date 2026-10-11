Foreign Ministry recommends Koreans in Saudi Arabia leave country amid Houthi attacks

Seoul raised its travel warning to Level 3 after Houthi attacks on Saudi targets, advising Koreans to leave unless travel is urgent.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Sunday it raised a travel warning for Saudi Arabia to the second-highest level amid continued attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on the Middle Eastern country.

The ministry said it issued a "Level 3" warning for Saudi Arabia as of 10 p.m. Sunday, recommending that all Korean nationals leave the country under attack unless on urgent business and that those who wish to travel to Saudi Arabia cancel or postpone those plans.

The ministry made the decision after Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with Korean diplomatic missions in 15 Middle Eastern nations to review the region's security situation.

Those nations included Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Iran and Israel.

The ministry said Cho noted recent attacks by the Houthis on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, which killed a dozen people and injured several hundred. The Houthis have also warned airlines and passengers not to use Saudi Arabian airports and airspace.

Cho urged Korean diplomats in the Middle East to take extra care in protecting Korean nationals overseas and stay prepared for all possible contingencies, according to the ministry.





Yonhap