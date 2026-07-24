Foreign Ministry plans to change diplomats' email addresses after data breach

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Court set to rule on SK Group chief, ex-wife's high-stakes asset division case
A Seoul appellate court will decide Friday how to divide assets between SK Chairman Chey Tae-won and former wife Roh Soh-yeong after years of legal battles.
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Seoul wants you to stay out all night — at the Han River
The city is launching camping, DJ pool nights, food delivery discounts and cultural events along the Han River to build a new nighttime economy.
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Government diverts Dorim Stream flood budget after project delays
A 5 billion won ($3.4 million) budget for Dorim Stream flood prevention was redirected to unrelated compensation payments after delays left Seoul unable to use the money.
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Lose weight, and the risk of seizure? One study says Wegovy can help diabetes patients.
A study by Seoul National University Hospital, Columbia and Harvard found that the semaglutide in the medicine can improve brain health.