Foreign Ministry investigates possible insider leak of presidential flight passenger data

President Lee Jae Myung, right, and first lady Kim Hea Kyung wave to well-wishers aboard the presidential aircraft, Air Force One, at Felipe Ángeles International Airport in Mexico City on Sept. 26, before departing for Korea following a state visit to Mexico. YONHAP

The ministry is investigating whether an employee exposed President Lee Jae Myung's passenger data and other government documents on malware-scanning platform VirusTotal.

The Foreign Ministry is investigating whether a government employee was responsible for leaking the personal information of President Lee Jae Myung and other passengers aboard the presidential aircraft, Air Force One.

The ministry is looking into the possibility that the government employee was involved in exposing information related to the president's overseas trip on VirusTotal, Google's paid malware-scanning platform, according to multiple government sources Wednesday.

Investigators suspect that the employee may have bypassed standard procedures in a way that contributed to the leak of information related to the presidential trip.

“We are working with the National Police Agency and other relevant authorities to establish the facts,” a Foreign Ministry official said.

In June, the Korean and English names, affiliations, positions, dates of birth, passport numbers and passport issuance and expiration dates of 168 people were exposed on VirusTotal. Those affected included President Lee and first lady Kim Hea Kyung, senior government officials, presidential office and Foreign Ministry staff, Presidential Security Service agents and journalists covering the presidential office.

After the leak came to light on Monday, the ministry requested a police investigation and began tracing the documents from their creation to their distribution in cooperation with the National Intelligence Service and other agencies. The personal information has since been taken down from the website, according to the ministry.

“We have taken steps to prevent further harm, including removing the information from the website [where the presidential flight passenger list was exposed] and checking for any additional leaks of personal information,” Park Doo-soon, the ministry's spokesperson, said Tuesday.

The ministry is expected to announce the findings of its internal investigation soon.

Meanwhile, fresh allegations emerged Wednesday that two other documents related to Foreign Ministry operations had also been uploaded to VirusTotal.

Records reportedly showed that two files had been uploaded to the platform, believed to be a meeting request related to the International Court of Justice and a power-of-attorney document used for visa processing at an overseas diplomatic mission.

If confirmed to be Foreign Ministry documents, the files would suggest that government documents have been uploaded to VirusTotal for scanning on other occasions.

“We are investigating the origins of the documents and other relevant details,” a Foreign Ministry official said.





BY SHIM SEOK-YONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



