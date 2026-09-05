Foreign minister to visit Nepal for ministerial talks on search for missing Koreans, other flood issues

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun speaks during a briefing to the parliamentary Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Aug. 19. YONHAP

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is expected to ask for Nepal's support in the search for the missing nationals and discuss measures for the recovery of affected areas and other issues of mutual concern.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is set to depart for Nepal on Saturday to meet with his Nepali counterpart and discuss Seoul’s support for search and rescue efforts following the devastating floods, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

During his three-day visit through Monday, Cho will hold talks with Nepalese Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal and meet with the families of the missing Koreans, according to the ministry.

Nine Koreans — six employees of Doosan Enerbility and three of Korea South-East Power — went missing on Aug. 26 after massive floods and landslides hit the country’s Rasuwa District. They had been working at a hydropower plant construction site.

Cho is expected to ask for Nepal’s support to facilitate and intensify search efforts for the missing nationals during his talks with Khanal. The two sides are also expected to discuss support measures for the recovery of the affected areas and other issues of mutual concern.

Additionally, Cho plans to encourage the Korea Disaster Relief Team (KDRT) working at the disaster site and meet with representatives from the companies, which are conducting their own search efforts, the ministry said.

The KDRT, dispatched by the government to support search and rescue operations, is working with Nepalese authorities and corporate response teams, using helicopters, drones, search dogs and other equipment to search for the missing people.

After completing his Nepal visit, Cho is expected to travel directly to France to accompany President Lee Jae Myung on his state visit.

More than 1,200 people had been killed, and nearly 6,000 remained missing as of Wednesday, according to foreign media reports.





Yonhap