Foreign minister meets with German, Polish counterparts at G20

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Foreign minister holds talks with EU, British, Indian and Mexican counterparts at G20
Cho Hyun discussed deepening cooperation in cybersecurity and space with the EU’s Kaja Kallas and held talks with envoys of other partner nations.
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Seoul, Washington and Tokyo reaffirm North Korea denuclearization stance
South Korea, the United States and Japan reaffirmed their commitment to North Korea’s complete denuclearization, robust deterrence and diplomacy during G20 talks in Atlanta.
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Korea and Canada expand AI, bio and quantum research cooperation
The two countries discussed stronger cooperation in AI, biotechnology and quantum technology at their fifth joint science, technology and innovation committee meeting in Seoul.
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Germany says EU car rules target 'certain country,' but Korean vehicles could still hit speed bump
A German official said Hyundai and Kia vehicles made in Europe could qualify under proposed EU rules, though strict local-content requirements remain under negotiation.