Foreign minister meets with German, Polish counterparts at G20

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, right, poses for a photo with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul after their meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta on Oct. 30. MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun discussed defense, trade, batteries and broader cooperation with his German and Polish counterparts in separate meetings on the sidelines of the Group of 20 gathering in Atlanta.

Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met separately with his German and Polish counterparts on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) meeting in Atlanta to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, his office said Saturday.

Cho met with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Friday, expressing hope for deeper ties with the European nation in a wide range of areas, including defense, the economy and cutting-edge industries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In response, Wadephul thanked Seoul's Foreign Ministry for successfully preparing for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's recent visit to Korea and expressed hope for expanded cooperation in bilateral trade and investment.

Cho also met with his Polish counterpart, Radoslaw Sikorski, and called for continued discussions on cooperation in areas such as defense and batteries as a follow-up to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's visit to Korea in April, the ministry said.

Sikorski also requested Korea's attention and support for Warsaw's efforts to join the G20, with Cho proposing continued consultations on the matter.





Yonhap