Foreign Minister, Iranian counterpart discuss Middle East as Seoul mulls Hormuz deployment review

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Over 1,600 emergency passports issued by missions in Japan as crimes, incidents climb with rising tourism
The surge is attributed to increased travel due to the weak yen, with a substantial proportion of issuances due to lost or stolen passports.
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Mexican ambassador to Korea hails 'deeply integrated' relationship, calls for more cooperation
Carlos Peñafiel touted the two countries’ industrial ties and a commitment to peace as he marked 216 years of independence.
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Blue House probes ministries over Hormuz deployment leak
The presidential office is investigating leaked details of possible support for Strait of Hormuz security while insisting no deployment decision has been made.
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Top South Korean, U.S. envoys plan talks as North policy questions grow
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said he expects to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio this month as Seoul seeks clarity on Washington’s approach to Pyongyang.