Foreign Minister, Iranian counterpart discuss Middle East as Seoul mulls Hormuz deployment review

In the call at Seyed Abbas Araghchi’s request, Cho Hyun stressed that Korea hopes for lasting peace and stability in the region.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun expressed concern over the situation in the Middle East and called for peace and stability during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart on Friday.

"We hope that lasting peace and stability will be restored in the region," Cho said during a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The call came at Araghchi's request. The conversation also took place after Iran publicly warned Korea against potentially deploying troops to the Strait of Hormuz as President Lee Jae Myung weighs his options in response to a U.S. request for support.

"We have consistently maintained that the free and safe passage of all vessels, including ours, through the Strait of Hormuz must be guaranteed," Cho said. "We have also continued to participate in international efforts to ensure freedom of navigation in the strait."

Cho also asked Iran to pay close attention to the safety of Korean nationals in Iran.

Araghchi explained Tehran's position on the current situation in the Middle East, the Foreign Ministry said.

"The two ministers agreed to continue communicating through bilateral and multilateral channels on the situation in the Middle East and pending issues in Korea-Iran relations," the ministry said.





BY BAE JAE-SUNG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]