Foreign minister holds talks with EU, British, Indian and Mexican counterparts at G20

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Foreign minister meets with German, Polish counterparts at G20
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun discussed defense, trade, batteries and broader cooperation with his German and Polish counterparts in separate meetings on the sidelines of the Group of 20 gathering in Atlanta.
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Seoul, Washington and Tokyo reaffirm North Korea denuclearization stance
South Korea, the United States and Japan reaffirmed their commitment to North Korea’s complete denuclearization, robust deterrence and diplomacy during G20 talks in Atlanta.
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Korea and Canada expand AI, bio and quantum research cooperation
The two countries discussed stronger cooperation in AI, biotechnology and quantum technology at their fifth joint science, technology and innovation committee meeting in Seoul.
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Lee, Saudi crown prince agree over phone to strengthen cooperation as 'future-oriented strategic partners'
During the phone call, President Lee Jae Myung and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed that they "look forward to developing bilateral ties to a higher level, even in a grave situation posed by the war" in the Middle East.