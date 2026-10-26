Foreign Minister Cho to visit U.S. for G20 meeting

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun answers lawmakers' questions during the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee's parliamentary audit on government bodies at the National Assembly on Oct. 6. YONHAP

During his five-day visit to Atlanta, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun will seek bilateral meetings with his counterparts from major countries on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers' meeting.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun plans to visit the United States this week to attend a Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers’ meeting to discuss ways to address global challenges with partner nations and strengthen international cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

During his five-day visit to Atlanta starting on Thursday, Cho plans to exchange views with his counterparts on major challenges facing the international community — including geopolitical issues, energy and supply chains — and discuss ways to promote cooperation within the G20, according to a ministry official.

Korea is set to assume the G20 presidency in 2028, and it plans to work closely with member countries to ensure continued progress on various global issues, the official added.

Cho is also seeking bilateral meetings with his counterparts from major countries on the sidelines of the gathering.

If Cho meets with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the two are expected to exchange views on developments on the Korean Peninsula, including North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s recent visit to China, and other bilateral issues.

Cho’s meetings with major European counterparts, including Germany’s, could include discussions on the crisis in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine, the official said.

Kim met with Wang Huning, China’s top political adviser, in the Chinese border city of Dandong on Saturday and vowed to advance the longstanding friendship between Pyongyang and Beijing.

His visit came ahead of a planned Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China next month, which U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend. Trump has expressed interest in resuming dialogue with Kim, though prospects for a meeting remain uncertain.





Yonhap