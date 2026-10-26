Foreign Minister Cho to visit U.S. for G20 meeting

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Lee congratulates Lula after re-election, citing shared past as child laborers
President Lee Jae Myung hailed Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's fourth-term victory and said he hopes to meet him again.
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U.S. rejects record one in four Korean visitor visa applicants
Korea’s adjusted U.S. visitor visa refusal rate surged to 24.73 percent in fiscal 2025, far exceeding rates for other major allies.
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Unification Ministry expresses hope that North Korean leader’s visit to China can jump-start dialogue
Kim Jong-un made the surprise trip on Saturday, where he met with Beijing’s fourth-highest ranking official and visited a bus factory.
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North Korea strengthens ties as U.S.-Korea alliance strains (KOR)
Kim Jong-un’s Dandong trip underscores North Korea’s growing economic reliance on China as Seoul and Washington face mounting alliance strains.