Foreign farm worker found dead a day after going missing in Yeoju

Farmers harvest garlic at a garlic field in this photo unrelated to the article. NEWS1

The woman had told her co-workers that she did not feel well before being found in a wooded area 28 hours after she disappeared.

A foreign worker was found dead a day after she went missing while working on a farm in Yeoju, Gyeonggi, according to police and fire authorities on Monday.

The woman was found dead in a wooded area near a farm in Sejongdaewang-myeon, Yeoju, at around 7 p.m. Saturday.

She reportedly disappeared at around 3 p.m. Friday after telling others that she was not feeling well and was going to take a break.

After the farmer reported her missing, police and fire authorities launched a joint search and found her lying in the wooded area about 28 hours after she disappeared.

Police plan to conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and investigate whether she had any pre-existing medical conditions.

"The deceased was a worker who entered Korea on a seasonal worker visa allowing her to stay for eight months," a police official said. "We have not yet determined whether she suffered from a heat-related illness."

An extreme heat warning had been in effect in the area where she was found since Aug. 3, with temperatures reaching 36.2 degrees Celsius (97.2 degrees Fahrenheit) around the time she went missing.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]