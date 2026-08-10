Foreign farm worker found dead a day after going missing in Yeoju

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Three typhoons take down Korea’s heat dome, usher in cooler mornings
Typhoons Dolphin, Peilou and Chan-hom have disrupted the pressure system behind Korea’s prolonged heat, bringing cooler mornings while leaving southern drought concerns unresolved.
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Police nab 1,666 as Korea’s prostitution rings go deeper online, darker offline
A two-month nationwide crackdown uncovered 761 prostitution cases, froze 19.5 billion won in suspected criminal proceeds and exposed trafficking, online operations and a large Gangnam sex venue.
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Seoul earmarks 2.8 trillion won in city budget for housing, AI and public safety
The city’s supplementary budget would expand welfare, housing, EV infrastructure, AI education and flood prevention if approved by the council.
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Korea, Sweden discuss nuclear waste oversight
Nuclear safety officials from Korea and Sweden met in Seoul to deepen cooperation on high-level radioactive waste regulation and small modular reactors.