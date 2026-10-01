Foreign currency deposits rise to record high of $140.6 billion in August

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Market cap of virtual assets in Korea crashes 33% in first half of year
The market capitalization of the virtual asset market came to 58.9 trillion won ($43.4 billion) as of the end of June, sharply down from 87.2 trillion won six months earlier.
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Over 20% of population over 65 years old this year
A report from the Data Ministry said that the proportion is set to rise further to 30 percent in 10 years.
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Shinhan Bank data breach leaks personal, credit information of 25,000 customers
The CEO vowed to fully compensate affected customers for any losses caused by the leak, which involved personal and credit information such as their names, phone numbers, annual income and calculated loan limits.
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Online shopping sales up 7.3% in August on food delivery services, leisure
The value of online shopping transactions came to 24.2 trillion won ($17.8 billion) in August, up 1.6 trillion won from a year earlier.