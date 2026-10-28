Foreign currency deposits rise hit record high

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'Crackgate was decisive': Why Korean buyers are returning Apple’s iPhone Duo even without defects
Screen-crack fears, app compatibility problems and scarce replacement stock are pushing Korean consumers toward refunds and cheaper resale listings.
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Firms to be required to deposit severance funds starting in 2028
Businesses with 100 or more employees would have to place severance funds with outside financial institutions from 2028, expanding to all firms by 2030.
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Population mobility down 10% in September to lowest level in 53 yrs
Only 444,000 Koreans moved in September, as weaker home sales, limited supply and an aging population curbed mobility.
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Korea to lift hoarding bans on urea, medical goods as supplies stabilize
The government will end restrictions on stockpiling urea and medical supplies as inventories remain stable after Iran war-related supply concerns.