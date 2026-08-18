For this Dominican beauty magazine manager, Korea is a beautiful place to innovate

Coral Virginia Ortiz Estevez poses for a photo, holding a copy of Picky Club Magazine, the publication of the beauty platform Picky. CORAL VIRGINIA ORTIZ ESTEVEZ

Coral Virginia Ortiz Estevez traces her journey from Chung-Ang University to leading the magazine for the beauty platform Picky.

[Hired in Korea]





As more internationals look to build careers in Korea, many find themselves facing practical hurdles — from limited guidance to a lack of firsthand experience. To bridge that gap, the Korea JoongAng Daily talks with professionals who have carved out their paths in diverse fields, offering readers real-world insights on how to start their careers in the country in this series “Hired in Korea.”





While taking part in a global business program in Austria, Coral Virginia Ortiz Estevez from the Dominican Republic realized Korea could be the ideal place to build her career.

Drawn to the country's growing influence in advertising and branding, she saw it as the perfect fit for her wide-ranging interests in marketing, media relations and design.

“At the time, in 2018, Korea was already emerging as a global leader in innovation and branding,” Ortiz Estevez said in an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily. “So, I thought Korea would be a great place for people who enjoy exploring new things to take on a new challenge.”

“Now, I'm glad to be involved in so many different projects and to be part of the industry's growth and development.”

The Korea JoongAng Daily sat down with Ortiz Estevez to learn more about her journey, the challenges of building a career in Korea as a foreign professional and her advice for others hoping to do the same.

Coral Virginia Ortiz Estevez poses for a photo, holding a copy of Picky Club Magazine, the publication of the beauty platform Picky. CORAL VIRGINIA ORTIZ ESTEVEZ

What kind of company is Picky?

Broadly speaking, Picky is a platform that connects a global community of beauty creators with Korean beauty brands.

One of our main focuses is running campaigns that bring creators and brands together, giving emerging creators and companies opportunities to grow, gain exposure and collaborate in the beauty industry.

Picky also runs a beauty review platform, product discovery app and consumer community.

What is your role there?

I work as the brand manager for Picky Club Magazine, overseeing everything from the magazine's initial concept to its distribution.

My role includes developing editorial ideas, reaching out to creators, directing photo shoots and collaborating with the team on merchandise.

A big part of my job is communicating with creators to better understand their needs. I also research industry trends and the skills creators are likely to need in the future so we can help creators and brands grow together within the beauty industry.

We launched the magazine because we saw a need for a platform where creators could not only showcase themselves to a global audience but also continue learning, growing and gaining a better understanding of what the market is looking for. We wanted it to be both a source of inspiration and a practical resource for creators.

Did you have any additional training, internships or certifications that helped prepare you for your career?

Before coming to Korea, I joined a global business program in Austria.

There were 22 participants from 42 countries, and I think that experience really shaped the way I see the world. It taught me to look at things from an international perspective, understand different cultures, and think about how a brand can succeed in different markets.

It also strengthened my ability to adapt, and I think that's one of my biggest strengths. Many international students and professionals have that same advantage, and it's valuable not only for them but also for companies. That's one of the reasons Picky hires so many international employees.

About half of the team is made up of people from overseas.

Coral Virginia Ortiz Estevez poses for a photo at her graduation ceremony at Chung-Ang University in Dongjak District, southern Seoul. CORAL VIRGINIA ORTIZ ESTEVEZ

Any academic tips?

I think the most important thing is to look at the curriculum and make sure it matches your goals and the way you want to grow.

I chose Chung-Ang University’s Master of Business Administration program because the curriculum there seemed more connected to entertainment and media.

When I looked at the syllabus, I felt it aligned more closely with what I was looking for, and I’m really glad I chose that university.

You should also consider whether it is the kind of environment you want to surround yourself with because moving to any country that is not your own will always be challenging.

What are some of the pros and cons of working at Picky?

One of the biggest advantages, at least at Picky, is the company culture. It's very horizontal and open, which makes communication easy.

Everyone is approachable, and the office has an open layout rather than closed cubicles. I think that kind of environment helps employees feel more connected to the company and allows them to perform at their best.

As for challenges, there can be occasional differences because of our diverse cultural backgrounds, but I don't see them as major obstacles. If anything, they encourage us to communicate better and learn from one another.

Why do you think many Korean companies, including Picky, are hiring international talent?

I think the reason is very clear, at least in Picky's case.

We work with beauty creators from all over the world, so having an international team is essential. Without people who bring different cultural perspectives to the company, it would be much harder to improve the platform and create content that truly resonates with creators around the world.

More broadly, I think hiring international talent is especially valuable in Korea because the country is still relatively homogeneous.

If a brand wants to connect with customers globally, it's not enough to simply research market trends. They also need people who can adapt the brand's messages for different cultures while staying true to the brand's identity.

Magazines and props are displayed at the launch ceremony of Picky Club Magazine. CORAL VIRGINIA ORTIZ ESTEVEZ

What has been the most rewarding moment in your career so far?

I think the most rewarding moments have been launching Picky Club Magazine and seeing it featured in international media and at major industry events.

Those moments make me realize that all the hard work we put into building the foundation and positioning of Picky Club has paid off. Through the magazine, I think people have come to better understand our message and genuinely connect with our brand.

That experience taught me that great brands are about more than just transactions. They're about building meaningful connections with people and telling stories that resonate.

It's a lesson I'll carry with me throughout my career and apply wherever I go.

How do you see the future of the beauty platform industry in Korea?

I don't see it slowing down anytime soon. The industry has been booming, and Korea is already one of the world's leading beauty powerhouses.

The Korean market is also highly competitive and constantly evolving, which means companies will continue to innovate. As long as brands continue to create new products and adapt to what consumers are looking for, I think the industry will keep growing.

Korea has even more room to develop with more international talent.

Do you have any advice for international readers who hope to pursue a similar career path in Korea?

I would say Korea is a country for people who want to grow, challenge themselves and try innovative things. There are many opportunities here.

My advice is to do your research and keep learning because the market is constantly changing and new trends are emerging all the time.

At the same time, your unique perspective as an international person can bring value to companies and help industries grow. If you enjoy innovation and adapting to change, Korea can be a great place to continue developing yourself.

I would also recommend building a strong portfolio.

Your portfolio can include anything from personal projects to university work. What matters is being able to clearly demonstrate your contributions, explain what you learned and show what you hope to achieve.

Make sure to document your experiences and communicate your strengths and goals clearly. That can make a significant difference when pursuing opportunities here.