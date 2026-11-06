For king and country ties

Theodora Gentzis, secretary general of Belgium’s Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, speaks at a reception celebrating Belgium’s King’s Day and the 125th anniversary of Belgium-Korea diplomatic relations at the Westin Josun Seoul in central Seoul on Nov. 6. EMBASSY OF BELGIUM IN SEOUL

Dignitaries from Brussels marked 125 years of diplomatic ties with Korea at a King’s Day event in Seoul.

A senior Belgian Foreign Ministry official marked 125 years of diplomatic ties with Korea at a reception in Seoul on Thursday, using the occasion to urge Korea to stand with Ukraine as North Korean troops fight for Russia.

“Russia’s war against Ukraine, with heavy involvement of North Korean troops and equipment, continues to inflict immense suffering on the Ukrainian people and to undermine the very principle on which the international order is built,” said Theodora Gentzis, secretary general of Belgium’s Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, at the King’s Day reception hosted by the Belgian Embassy in Seoul.

“Belgium remains firmly committed to its support of Ukraine,” she added.

From left, Belgian Ambassador to Korea Bruno Jans, Theodora Gentzis, secretary general of Belgium’s Foreign Ministry, and Lim Sang-woo, Korea’s deputy minister for public diplomacy, raise a toast at a reception celebrating Belgium’s King’s Day and the 125th anniversary of Belgium-Korea diplomatic relations at the Westin Josun Seoul in central Seoul on Nov. 6. EMBASSY OF BELGIUM IN SEOUL

This year marks 125 years since Belgium and the Korean Empire signed a Treaty of Amity, Commerce and Navigation in Seoul on March 23, 1901. It is also 75 years since a Belgian volunteer battalion arrived in Busan on Jan. 31, 1951, to fight in the Korean War under the United Nations Command.

“This reminds us not only of a long shared history but also of the friendship and solidarity that continue to unite our two countries,” said Belgian Ambassador Bruno Jans.

New Zealand Ambassador to Korea Dawn Bennet poses with Smurf characters, created by Belgian cartoonist Peyo, at a reception celebrating Belgium’s King’s Day and the 125th anniversary of Belgium-Korea diplomatic relations at the Westin Josun Seoul in central Seoul on Nov. 6. SEO JI-EUN

King’s Day is Belgium’s annual celebration honoring its monarchy. At the reception, cellist Kang Seung-min, a laureate of the 2017 Queen Elisabeth Competition in Brussels, performed the national anthems of both countries with a saxophone quartet. Guests were served Belgian beers and posed for photos at a wall featuring the Smurfs, the comic characters created by Belgian cartoonist Peyo.





BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]