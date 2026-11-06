Flu outbreak rebounds as infections rise for second straight week

Influenza infections were up for a second week after briefly dipping in October, with school-age children and older adults facing the highest risks.

Korea's flu outbreak has reversed course after a brief slowdown, as infections have risen for a second consecutive week. Health authorities urged children and older adults to get vaccinated promptly and seek medical attention if symptoms appear.

Flu activity has turned upward over the past two weeks after a brief dip in October, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Friday. The flu season began in early September.

The latest surveillance data from local clinics showed that 22.8 per 1,000 outpatients had suspected influenza during the final week of October, which is known as week 44. The previous week’s rate was 19.2.

In October, the rate fell from 21.6 in week 41 to 17.7 in week 42. This season's epidemic threshold is 12.9 per 1,000 outpatients.

The latest wave of flu infections is reaching every age group, though school-age children stand out as particularly vulnerable. Those aged 7 to 12 had the highest rate of suspected cases in week 44, at 60.9 per 1,000 outpatients, ahead of teenagers aged 13 to 18 at 37.4 and younger children aged 1 to 6 at 33.1.

Flu-related hospitalizations are also running well above last year's levels, with older adults accounting for the vast majority of patients. A network of 223 hospitals reported 461 admissions in week 44, up from 389 the previous week and more than double the 174 recorded during the same period last year. Patients aged 65 and older accounted for 64.9 percent of all flu-related admissions.

An older adult receives a vaccination at a medical facility in Seoul on Oct. 6. YONHAP

Deaths reported among patients who had tested positive for influenza also rose sharply, from four in the same week last year to 21 in week 44. The figure covers patients at surveillance hospitals who died within 30 days of a confirmed flu diagnosis, though the agency cautioned that influenza was not necessarily the cause of death.

“These deaths cannot necessarily be attributed to influenza, as the figures also include deaths from other causes,” the KDCA said. “The data differ from the official cause-of-death statistics published by the Ministry of Data and Statistics and should therefore be interpreted with caution.”

The influenza detection rate among patients with respiratory symptoms at local clinics remains high. It reached 30 percent in week 44, compared to 25.3 percent in week 43, 24.2 percent in week 42 and 25.2 percent in week 41.

The dominant flu virus, A(H1N1)pdm09, is similar to the strain the World Health Organization recommended for use in this season's vaccines. Health authorities have also confirmed that the virus carries no mutations known to affect its susceptibility to antiviral treatments.

Older adults, pregnant women and children between the ages of 6 months to 14 years old are eligible for flu shots under the KDCA's national vaccination program. By 6 p.m. Thursday, 8.14 million older adults had been vaccinated, equivalent to 71.1 percent of the eligible population, compared to 2.78 million children, or 56.1 percent.

Pediatric patients and their parents crowd a hospital waiting area in Seongbuk District, central Seoul, on Sept. 21. KIM KYOUNG-ROK

Vaccinations are available at participating clinics and public health centers nationwide.

A bout of flu earlier this season does not rule out another infection from a different strain, the KDCA cautioned. The agency called on older adults, children and pregnant women to get their flu shots promptly and urged anyone with symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat to seek medical attention without delay.

“Everyone should follow basic respiratory infection prevention measures to protect themselves and those at high risk from influenza,” KDCA Commissioner Lim Seung-kwan said. “These include frequent handwashing, covering the nose and mouth with a sleeve when coughing, wearing masks in crowded places and regularly ventilating indoor spaces.”





BY JUNG JONG-HOON [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



