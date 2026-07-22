Flood warning lifted for Imjin River near inter-Korean border

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U.S. to extend North Korea travel ban until August next year
The State Department renewed the restriction for another year, citing serious risks of arrest and long-term detention for U.S. travelers.
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Why is Korea's weather forecast often wrong this summer?
A split rainstorm in Seoul highlights how climate-driven, fast-shifting monsoon patterns are making Korea’s weather forecasts harder to get right.
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North Korean foreign minister returns from trip to Russia: KCNA
Choe Son-hui arrived in Pyongyang after talks in Moscow that intensified focus on North Korea-Russia treaty coordination and a possible Kim Jong-un visit.
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Ten months of undetected hacking exposes security failures (KOR)
A breach affecting about 10,000 officials has raised fears of a broader failure in government cyberdefenses and possible national security risks.