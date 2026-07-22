Flood warning lifted for Imjin River near inter-Korean border

Water flows downstream past Imjingyo Bridge in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi, on July 21 as the water level of the Imjin River rises following the discharge of water from North Korea's Hwanggang Dam. YONHAP

Authorities withdrew the warning for Yeoncheon’s Imjin Bridge after water levels fell from spikes linked to heavy rain and North Korea’s dam release.

Authorities on Wednesday lifted a flood warning issued for a bridge along a border river near North Korea after surging water levels caused by downpours and North Korea's release of water from a border dam began to recede.

The Han River Flood Control Office withdrew the warning for the Imjin Bridge in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi, at 5:30 a.m. after upgrading a flood advisory to a warning Tuesday as the water level surpassed 10 meters (33 feet).

As of 6 a.m., the water level at the bridge along the Imjin River stood at 7.72 meters. The water level had reached 11 meters before gradually falling overnight.

The water level at the Pilseung Bridge, the northernmost point of the Imjin River in South Korea, measured 6.06 meters at 6 a.m. after exceeding 10 meters the previous day, according to the flood control office.

The Ministry of Environment believes the water level sharply rose due to North Korea's apparent discharge of water from the Hwanggang Dam near the inter-Korean border without giving prior notice.

The ministry has said satellite imagery taken Monday confirmed the release of water from the dam on the upper reaches of the Imjin River.





Yonhap