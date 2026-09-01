Flagship submarine ROKS Dosan Ahn Chang-ho returns home after record voyage across Pacific

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Freedom Edge trilateral drills proceed despite North Korea warning
South Korea says the Freedom Edge exercise with the United States and Japan will proceed from Monday to Sept. 11 despite Pyongyang's criticism.
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South Korea 2027 budget puts money behind Opcon transfer, possible North Korea thaw
Seoul's upcoming budget sharply raises defense, cybersecurity and inter-Korean cooperation spending as it prepares for wartime control transfer and possible talks with Pyongyang.
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4 Korean defense companies listed among world's top 100 defense firms
Four Korean companies made Defense News' global top 100, with Hanwha rising six places on $10.44 billion in defense revenue.
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Outgoing defense minister feels ‘heavyhearted’ over ‘achievements, shortcomings’ after reshuffle
Ahn Gyu-back, the first defense chief without military officer pedigree, is leaving the Cabinet with President Lee Jae Myung's shake-up.