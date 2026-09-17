Five-year term for drunk driver who killed Japanese tourist upheld

Read more
-
Worker killed, another injured in tunnel accident at Uljin gold mine
A 62-year-old excavator operator died and a safety manager was injured after rocks fell inside a gold mine tunnel in North Gyeongsang.
-
Korea’s sugar tax debate fizzes over to drinks with sweetening substitutes
A medical school professor-turned-lawmaker says the levy has nothing to do with tax revenue and everything to do with reducing chronic diseases.
-
Small firefighters, big ambitions
-
Court upholds requirement for minister's approval for imports from North Korea
The Constitutional Court upheld a law requiring unification minister approval to bring goods from North Korea into South Korea.