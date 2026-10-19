Five Korean university campuses to visit for autumn foliage

Trees with fall foliage as seen against the backdrop of Kyung Hee University in eastern Seoul KYUNG HEE UNIVERSITY

From Yonsei University’s historic halls and Sungkyunkwan’s centuries-old ginkgo trees to traditional architecture in Jeonju, these campuses offer breathtaking seasonal scenery and nearby attractions worth exploring.

As autumn colors spread across Korea, mountain trails, lakes and parks draw crowds hoping to catch the season at its peak. For university students, however, enjoying the fall foliage does not necessarily require a trip to popular tourist spots.

University campuses offer their own seasonal scenery, from historic buildings framed by colorful maple trees to centuries-old ginkgo trees and leafy walking paths. With midterms over, it is also an ideal time for students to take a break from assignments and explore campus grounds and nearby attractions.

With that in mind, here are five university campuses worth visiting for their autumn scenery.

Related Article Cherry blossom season brings beauty, joy to Korean campuses amid midterm stress













Underwood Hall at Yonsei University is covered in autumn-colored ivy. YONSEI UNIVERSITY

Yonsei University

Yonsei University’s Sinchon campus in western Seoul is a good choice for visitors looking to enjoy autumn foliage against a backdrop of historic architecture, with the added appeal of familiar K-drama filming locations.

At the heart of the campus’s historic quarter is Underwood Hall, an iconic stone building completed in the 1920s that stands beside a lawn and other heritage buildings, including Stimson Hall and Appenzeller Hall. As autumn sets in, the ivy climbing Underwood Hall’s walls takes on reddish hues, adding seasonal color to the stone facade.

The campus may also look familiar to K-drama fans, as its historic buildings have served as filming locations for series such as “Extraordinary You” (2019), “True Beauty” (2020) and “The Sound of Magic” (2022), making a stroll through its old quarter a chance to revisit scenes from the screen.

Paths branching off to the left wind past other campus buildings framed by colorful foliage, while uphill trails beyond Underwood Hall lead to modern structures such as Daewoo Hall, offering a change of scenery from the campus’s historic architectural area.

The campus also borders Ansan Mountain, whose wooded slopes provide a natural backdrop and add another layer of autumn color to the surrounding landscape. Visitors looking to venture beyond the main campus can follow nearby hiking trails for a closer look at the changing foliage.





Sungkyunkwan University

Ginkgo trees set against Myeongnyundang at Sungkyunkwan University SUNGKYUNKWAN UNIVERSITY





Sungkyunkwan University's Humanities and Social Sciences Campus in central Seoul offers a distinctive autumn scene shaped by its history rather than landscaped walkways. Its main attraction is a historic courtyard dominated by two enormous ginkgo trees that have stood for centuries.

The trees stand in front of Myeongnyundang, the traditional lecture hall of Sungkyunkwan, the highest educational institution during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). The original institution was established in 1398, and the ginkgo trees are believed to have been planted around 1519.

Their thick trunks and sprawling branches tower over the courtyard, while their leaves turn bright yellow in autumn.

Autumn colors extend beyond the historic courtyard. The sloping paths leading to the modern lecture halls uphill are lined with ginkgo trees, their yellow leaves forming a golden stretch along students' way to class.

From the newer lecture buildings, the surrounding hills offer another view of the season, with patches of green, yellow and red spreading across the slopes.

The campus is also close to Daehangno, a neighborhood known for its theaters, small performance venues and cafes. Visitors can pair the foliage with a meal or an evening performance, making the university a convenient stop on a broader cultural outing in central Seoul.





Jeonbuk National University

Ginkgo trees line a path on the campus of Jeonbuk National University. JEONBUK NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

Jeonbuk National University in Jeonju offers a different kind of autumn outing, combining seasonal foliage with traditional Korean architecture across its campus.

The university has incorporated hanok-style (traditional Korean home) buildings into its grounds, including its main gate and structures around Geonji Square, a central plaza developed in 2018. At the square, Munhoeru, a traditional pavilion built over a pond, provides a distinctive architectural feature amid the campus's open spaces.

In autumn, the traditional rooflines and pavilions offer a different backdrop for the changing foliage, while the university's broad paths and landscaped areas give visitors room to explore beyond the central plaza.

The campus is in western Jeonju and can be included in a wider visit to the city.

Jeonju Hanok Village, known for its traditional houses and local food, offers another look at the region's heritage.





Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, Global Campus

Foliage lines a pond at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies' Global Campus in Yongin, Gyeonggi. HANKUK UNIVERSITY OF FOREIGN STUDIES





Hankuk University of Foreign Studies' (HUFS) Global Campus in Yongin, south of Seoul, has several spots worth exploring in autumn, offering a walk through modern academic settings and tree-lined paths, with much of the foliage concentrated around the campus's outdoor spaces.

Myeongsoodang Pond is one of the campus's main attractions in autumn. The pond provides an open view of the surrounding trees, while the water reflects the colorful foliage. Visitors can follow the paths around the pond and take in the scenery from different angles. The area is also part of the university's everyday campus environment, making it a natural stopping point on a walk around the grounds.

Another spot to look for is the metasequoia-lined road near the campus's Goyang Hall area. The trees turn reddish-brown in fall, creating a noticeable change in color along the road. The route offers a different view from the pond, with rows of tall trees framing the path rather than an open waterside setting.

The walk can also take in the university's main academic buildings, including the Centennial Complex, Language and Literature Building and the library, while the paths connecting them offer opportunities to see the foliage along the way.

Trees set against the central library of Kyung Hee University in eastern Seoul KYUNG HEE UNIVERSITY





Kyung Hee University

Kyung Hee University's Seoul campus in eastern Seoul is a popular cherry blossom spot, known for its medieval Gothic architecture, expansive open spaces and stone buildings. But the campus is worth visiting beyond spring, with its architectural landmarks and landscaped grounds offering plenty to explore in autumn as well.

The Grand Peace Hall is a familiar backdrop for K-drama viewers.

The campus appeared in the 2013 drama “The Heirs,” as the setting for an elite school. The university's campus has also featured in productions including “Melancholia” (2021) and “The Interest of Love” (2022).

From the Grand Peace Hall, visitors can continue toward the Central Library, recognizable by its prominent dome, and the University Administration Building, which combines classical Greek elements with Korean design influences. The route connects several of the campus's most recognizable structures, with tree-lined paths and open spaces along the way.

The open grounds also provide space to sit and relax, and visitors can bring picnic mats to enjoy the autumn scenery before continuing their walk around the campus.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]