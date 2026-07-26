Five free Seoul observation decks for intimate city views off the beaten path

Visitors take pictures of the cityscape inside Seoul City Hall's new Sky Observatory in Jung District, central Seoul, on July 16. HUR KYUNG-SEOK

From City Hall’s new Sky Observatory to a hillside skywalk in western Seoul, these overlooked spots offer free, reservation-free views from every corner of the city.

When it comes to observation decks, higher isn’t always better, especially in Seoul. Because sprawling apartment complexes dominate most of the city’s urban skyline, it can be difficult to tell one building apart from another from hundreds of meters above the ground.

From just the right altitude, the capital becomes a unique blend of metropolis and nature with skyscrapers and high-rise buildings alongside mountains, rivers and even traditional palaces in the downtown area.

Plenty of observation decks are already popular among tourists as spots to savor Seoul's vibrant cityscapes, including N Seoul Tower, the iconic 236-meter-tall (774-feet) tower located atop Mount Namsan; the 63 Building, the golden skyscraper in Yeouido that was once Korea’s highest building; and Lotte World Tower, now Korea’s tallest and the world’s sixth tallest building at 123 stories high.

But for those who want more intimate views that evoke eureka moments while personally piecing together Seoul’s geography, or views over lesser-known, less touristy parts of the city, some underrated sightseeing platforms do just the trick.

The Korea JoongAng Daily trekked every corner of Seoul — the northern, eastern, southern, western and central parts — to find observation decks worth visiting during your upcoming trip to the city. Perhaps best of all, admission is free, and reservations aren't required.

The cityscape as seen from Seoul City Hall's new Sky Observatory in Jung District, central Seoul, on July 16 SHIN MIN-HEE

Central Seoul: Sky Observatory

Location: Seoul City Hall in Jung District, central Seoul

The view: Deoksu Palace, Seoul Metropolitan Council, Gwanghwamun Square, Sungnyemun Gate and the British, Canadian and Russian embassies

Opening hours: Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At the heart of Seoul is the capital’s latest public observation deck, located on the eighth and ninth floors of Seoul City Hall.

Named “Sky Observatory,” the sightseeing platform opened on July 6 and drew nearly 7,000 visitors in just eight days. From the outside, the platform takes the form of a turquoise polyhedron-like space that bulges from the building’s exterior and is an easy walk from City Hall Station, subway Lines No. 1 and 2.

Even on a regular Thursday afternoon during the Korea JoongAng Daily’s recent visit, it was apparent that the observation deck was already a crowd favorite. Lines naturally formed in front of the elevator that leads straight to the observation deck, with visitors unable to board all at once.

Sky Observatory was an invitation for contemplation. Furnished with benches and encased in a floor-to-ceiling glass window divided into triangular frames, visitors sat silently and gazed over the city, while some others journaled or snapped photographs as they basked in the sunlight streaming through the windows.

From left: The Sky Observatory is seen from Seoul City Hall's exterior in Jung District, central Seoul, on July 16; Visitors wait in line to ride the elevator that goes up to Sky Observatory. SHIN MIN-HEE, HUR KYUNG-SEOK

The sightseeing lounge offers an extensive view of Jeong-dong, a historical neighborhood where some of Korea’s first modern schools, embassies and churches were near the end of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). Today, a polished stone wall path connects embassies, Deoksu Palace and the National Jeongdong Theater of Korea.

Visitors can also check out Sungnyemun Gate, Gwanghwamun Square and Gyeongbok Palace from Sky Observatory.

The same floors are home to an art gallery and a cafe, where nearly every seat was occupied, and lively conversation filled the space.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government also revealed plans to open the nearby Sejong Center for the Performing Arts’ rooftop by revamping it as a public garden by the end of the year. It is set to accommodate a lounge, observation deck and cafe, which will overlook Gwanghwamun Square, Gyeongbok Palace and Mount Bugak.





The Dream Forest Observatory Tower in Gangbuk District, northern Seoul GANGBUK DISTRICT OFFICE

Northern Seoul: Dream Forest Observatory

Location: Dream Forest in Gangbuk District, northern Seoul

The view: A sea of apartment blocks, Mount Bukhan, Mount Dobong, Mount Surak

Opening hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from March through October; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from November through February. Closed Mondays.

Northern Seoul is a relatively underappreciated corner of the city. With traditional markets, narrow alleyways, green spaces and low-rise residential neighborhoods aplenty, the region echoes a more old-fashioned and rustic atmosphere that contrasts with bustling downtown Seoul.

Dream Forest Observatory’s greatest asset is that the region’s down-to-earth charm is upfront. The tower is within Dream Forest, northern Seoul's landmark park spanning 660,000 square meters (163 acres), characterized by greenery, walking trails, museums, ponds and playgrounds.

Because the observation deck tower is so far up north, the journey itself becomes the experience. Reaching there requires getting off at Miasageori Station, subway Line No. 4, in a neighborhood with age-old arcades and Sungin Market, and hopping on a bus for another brief ride.

From left: The cityscape as seen from the Dream Forest Observatory Tower in Gangbuk District, northern Seoul, on July 21, highlights the contrast between high-rise apartment buildings and low-rise houses; Visitors can ride an inclined elevator up to the top of the observation deck. SHIN MIN-HEE

There is also the unexpected bonus of riding two inclined elevators that conveniently take visitors straight to the top of the tower.

Stepping onto the observation deck, the sea of towering apartment complexes stretching into the horizon immediately catches the eye, but the view also offers a side-by-side comparison of clusters of low-rise homes. The silhouettes of Mount Bukhan, Mount Dobong and Mount Surak are highlighted in the backdrop, reminiscent of a traditional Korean landscape painting, capturing Seoul’s coexistence of past and present.

Back at the base of the tower, visitors can quench their thirst for knowledge at the first-floor library — or their actual thirst at the cafe or restaurant on the second floor.





Growing Forest in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, on July 16 SHIN MIN-HEE

Eastern Seoul: Growing Forest

Location: Gwangjin Forest Naru Park in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul

The view: Cheonho Bridge, Mount Acha, Guui Arisu Water Purification Center (translated), Guui Baseball Park, Lotte World Tower

Opening hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from April through October; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from November through March. Closed on Mondays.

This observation deck started as a piece of public art. It’s meant to evolve with nature.

Titled “Growing Forest,” this sculptural structure rises 23.3 meters and features 189 pillars encircling the observation deck. Vines were planted at the base of the building and are intended to intertwine and grow upward along with the pillars. Gradually, the steel structure will be covered with vegetation and blend with the surrounding landscape.

Designed by Nameless Architecture in collaboration with artist Chung So-young, Growing Forest was built where Mount Acha’s slope was sliced off by road construction. The tower was finished in 2019 but belatedly opened to the public in 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After exiting Gwangnaru Station on subway Line No. 5, Growing Forest — which sits atop a hill — is visible even from a distance. Yet actually getting there requires a rough 15-minute stroll through a long underground walkway in the Achasan Underpass.

Two elevators take visitors up to the sixth-floor observation platform, which provides a 360-degree view of the Han River, Mount Acha, the eastern Seoul area and, on clear days, even Lotte World Tower.

Growing Forest is nestled inside the Gwangjin Mugunghwa Garden, which showcases various breeds of mugunghwa, or the rose of Sharon, Korea’s national flower. The park also contains memorial stones engraved with the names of veterans from the 1950-53 Korean War and Vietnam War (1955-75).

During the Korea JoongAng Daily’s visit on July 16, the vines appeared to have climbed up less than a tenth of the entire structure. It will be decades before Mother Nature completely reclaims it, but for now, it's still a conspicuous art piece.

The nightscape as seen from a pavilion in Samseong Sunrise Park in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 17. SHIN MIN-HEE

Southern Seoul: Samseong Sunrise Park

Location: Gangnam District, southern Seoul

The view: Han River, Lotte World Tower, Cheongdam Bridge, Olympic-daero, Jamsil Sports Complex

Opening hours: Open year-round

Despite its name, Samseong Sunrise Park is a picture-perfect destination for not only early risers.

Only nearby residents would find sunrise a reasonable time to visit. For this reporter, who lives in the nearby city of Incheon, the ideal time was later in the day — in this case, at nighttime.

But the spot was compelling long after the sun had set — the sweeping nightscape of Seoul’s major landmarks, affluent apartment buildings and the endless stream of cars crossing highways and bridges felt cinematic.

The nightscape as seen from Samseong Sunrise Park in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 17. SHIN MIN-HEE

Samseong Sunrise Park is a 20-minute walk from Cheongdam Station, subway Line No. 7, or Bongeunsa Station, subway Line No. 9.

Opened in 2022, the park transformed the upper section of a former water supply facility into a public green space. It’s also where Gangnam District hosts its annual New Year’s sunrise festival.

Nearby, the deck is also home to the park’s signature red clock tower, a traditional pavilion to sit inside and enjoy the scenery, walking trails and grassy areas for picnics. A rose garden with a playground also makes a popular hang-out space for families.

Whether it be dawn or dusk, the hilltop offers one of the capital’s most versatile vantage points.

Yongwangsan Skywalk in Yangcheon District, western Seoul YANGCHEON DISTRICT OFFICE

Western Seoul: Yongwangsan Skywalk

Location: Mount Yongwang in Yangcheon District, western Seoul

The view: Han River, World Cup Bridge, Seongsan Bridge, World Cup Stadium, Yeouido

Opening hours: Open year-round

Dom, a 26-year-old tourist from Lithuania, didn't see Yongwangsan Skywalk in any advertisements or travel recommendations. Yet for Dom and his friend, its location on the map was enough to lead him and his friend to the spiraling deck even on a rainy day.

“We were checking the map and trying to walk around the area,” Dom told the Korea JoongAng Daily on Tuesday. He described his first impression of the deck as “very nice,” pointing to the open space and broad city view.

The deck, which opened in April, is not a single platform extending from the hillside. A 224-meter-long wooden deck follows the natural slope in wide curves, gradually rising among the trees to a maximum height of 10 meters. The walkway has no stairs, allowing wheelchair and stroller users to reach the observation area along a gentle incline.

As the deck goes upward, apartment blocks, roads and highway ramps appear through gaps in the foliage. Near the top, the view opens across the Han River toward World Cup Bridge, Seongsan Bridge, World Cup Stadium and Yeouido. On clear days, several mountains and Mount Namsan can also be identified in the distance.

Visitors look at the cityscape from Yongwangsan Skywalk in Yangcheon District, western Seoul. YANGCHEON DISTRICT OFFICE

The wooden boardwalk is part of a neighborhood park used for more than sightseeing. Below the summit are a sports field with indoor exercise equipment, badminton facilities and a free public tennis court, as well as a pavilion and cafe.

The LED lights installed along the path also make the walkway a lesser-known gem for taking in the nightscape.

Dom said the walkway was easy for him to reach because he was already in the area, although it might be less convenient for someone coming from across the Han River. Still, online communities have already established Yongwangsan Skywalk as a go-to hot spot.







BY SHIN MIN-HEE, HUR KYUNG-SEOK [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]