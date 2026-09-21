Five former commanders receive lengthy prison terms over Yoon’s failed martial law bid

Yeo In-hyung, former commander of the Defense Counterintelligence Command, testifies as a witness during a hearing in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s trial on charges of leading an insurrection and abuse of authority at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 24, 2025. SEOUL CENTRAL DISTRICT COURT

A Seoul court found the former military leaders guilty of deploying troops and organizing arrest teams after Yoon Suk Yeol’s 2024 declaration.

A Seoul court on Monday sentenced five former military commanders to heavy prison terms over their roles in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed 2024 martial law bid.

The Seoul Central District Court handed out an 18-year prison term for Yeo In-hyung, former commander of the Defense Counterintelligence Command, and a 15-year term for Lee Jin-woo, former chief of the Capital Defense Command.

It also gave a 12-year term to Moon Sang-ho, former commander of the Defense Intelligence Command, a 10-year term to former Army Chief of Staff Park An-su, who served as the martial law commander, and a nine-year term to Kwak Jong-keun, former commander of the Army Special Warfare Command.

The court found the defendants guilty of multiple charges, including sending troops to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission and organizing and operating arrest teams for politicians after Yoon's martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team had sought 30-year terms for Yeo and Lee, a 25-year term for Park, and 20-year terms for Kwak and Moon.

In a separate trial, the court dismissed the special counsel's indictment of Rep. Lim Jong-deuk of the main opposition People Power Party on charges of abuse of power over a personnel appointment at the presidential Office of National Security in 2023.

The special counsel team charged Lim, who served as second deputy national security adviser at the time, of unfairly hiring a military officer for a position at the office's national crisis management center.

The court ruled the indictment fell outside the team's investigation mandate, which focuses on allegations stemming from former Yoon's failed 2024 martial law bid.





Yonhap