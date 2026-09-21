Five former commanders receive lengthy prison terms over Yoon’s failed martial law bid

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Marines hold live-fire drill near NLL after North’s missiles
South Korea’s Marine Corps held a planned live-fire drill near the Northern Limit Line a day after North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles.
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An island fair with little to see? Yeosu’s 70 billion won event leaves visitors unimpressed
Visitors say the 70 billion won World Island Fair lacks compelling exhibits and performances as attendance falls far below its target.
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Government to supply more than 1 million rental, sale homes by 2030 to ease housing pressures
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport unveiled a housing stabilization plan focused on low-income households, young people and newlyweds to counter home affordability challenges.
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Koreans increasingly favor shared responsibility for older adult care, survey finds
A new government survey shows middle-aged Koreans increasingly favor shared responsibility for aging parents, alongside changing views on housework and retirement.