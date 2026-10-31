Fishing boat catches fire off west coast, all 22 rescued

Read more
-
Missing tugboat crew member found dead
A crew member missing after a tugboat capsized off Busan was found dead on a Pohang beach, authorities said.
-
Six crew members still missing after tugboat sinks off Busan
Worsening weather conditions have limited the Korean Coast Guard's operation to six large vessels of at least 1,000 tons and suspended underwater and aerial searches.
-
Eight Chinese fishing boats seized for anchoring off Korea’s west coast without permission
The Coast Guard took control of the vessels, three of which were unmanned and five with a total of 10 crew members, at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
-
Rescue operation launched after suspected Chinese fishing boat sinks near Yeonpyeong Island
The Korean coast guard and military are conducting joint rescue operations after a suspected Chinese fishing vessel sank north of Yeonpyeong Island.