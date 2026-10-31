Fishing boat catches fire off west coast, all 22 rescued

A fishing boat that caught fire in waters off the Yellow Sea island of Yeongheung on Oct. 31. YONHAP

A charter fishing boat caught fire off Yeongheung Island, sending two passengers and two Coast Guard officers for smoke-inhalation treatment.

A fishing boat caught fire off the Yellow Sea island of Yeongheung on Saturday and all 22 people aboard were rescued, with two of them taken to a hospital for inhaling smoke, officials said.

The fire broke out on the 9.77-ton charter fishing boat in waters 0.9 nautical mile south of the island at 6:51 a.m. After receiving a distress call from the boat, the Coast Guard sent patrol and rescue boats to the scene, put out the fire and rescued all aboard.

Two of them, including the boat's skipper, were taken to a hospital for inhaling smoke.

Two Coast Guard officers also inhaled smoke and planned to receive medical treatment.

The Coast Guard plans to investigate the exact cause of the fire and the extent of damage based on witness statements that sparks and smoke came from the boat's passenger cabin.





Yonhap



