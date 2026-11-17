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Korea warns of serious Java security flaws
The Science Ministry urged emergency checks as 11 vulnerabilities in widely used Java systems raise concerns of malware attacks.
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Number of high scorers on tax exam surges 33 times as AI cheating scandal pushes test into spotlight
Only two test-takers earned a high score of 90 points or more in the first-stage exam last year, but that number rose to 66 this year.
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Seoul's CSAT morning to hit subzero temperatures
Test-takers face bitter cold, strong winds and possible rain or snow during Thursday’s college entrance exam.
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Top scorer in tax accountant exam surrenders to police over AI cheating as probe widens
The suspect confessed to using a miniature camera and AI system, while police examine online claims of similar cheating across professional and civil service tests.